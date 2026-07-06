Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Insulet Corporation (PODD)

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Insulet Corporation (“Insulet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PODD) securities between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Insulet should contact the Firm prior to the August 31, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .