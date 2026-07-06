Global Workwear Market to Skyrocket to USD 344.71 Billion by 2031 with a 4.5% CAGR, Fueled by Growing Corporate Employment

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workwear - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workwear market, valued at USD 265.12 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 344.71 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026-2031. The market is segmented by Product Type (Apparel, Formal Footwear, Accessories), Category (Mass and Premium), End User (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline Stores), and Geography.

Global Workwear Market Trends and Insights

Growth in corporate employment worldwide

The rise in corporate employment globally is boosting demand in the corporate workwear market as expanding office-based workforces increase the need for professional apparel. As industries recruit, demand for office shirts, tailored trousers, blazers, and business-casual attire rises. ManpowerGroup reports a global net employment outlook of 26% in Q3 2026. India, leading the Asia-Pacific hiring boom at 48% employment outlook, underscores the region's growth potential. This trend propels both premium and mass-market workwear demand, especially in rapidly developing corporate sectors of emerging economies.

Increasing emphasis on professional workplace appearance

Emphasis on professional workplace appearance significantly drives the market as organizations value employee presentation for brand image and customer trust. This is reinforced by corporate events, meetings, and customer interactions, promoting high-quality workwear investments that boost professionalism and employee confidence. Additionally, professional attire plays a part in career development and personal branding.

Growing adoption of casual and smart-casual workplace attire

Despite these drivers, the shift to casual and smart-casual attire is a notable restraint, driven by relaxed dress codes and hybrid work models favoring comfort over formality. This trend limits the frequency of purchases for traditional office wear as employees opt for versatile garments suitable for various settings. Younger professionals prioritize comfort and personal expression over strict formal dress.

Other analyzed factors include:

Rising demand for premium office apparel

Growth in women's corporate workforce participation

Increased popularity of athleisure and business-casual clothing

Segment Analysis

Apparel held 57.28% of the market in 2025, encompassing a wide range from business shirts to executive suiting, showcasing resilience across economic cycles. Blazers and structured separates are gaining traction as part of the return-to-office trend. Formal Footwear is the fastest-growing segment with a 5.89% CAGR over 2026-2031, driven by innovation in ergonomically designed footwear.

The mass category leads the market at 67.17% share in 2025 due to affordability and accessibility, bolstered by demand for standardized uniforms in emerging markets. Meanwhile, the premium category is expected to grow at a 6.12% CAGR, spurred by preferences for ergonomic, aesthetically appealing workwear.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific captured 35.41% of demand in 2025 and is the fastest-growing region with a 5.94% CAGR through 2031. Growth is driven by service industries in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. North America and Europe remain significant markets due to robust corporate sectors and demand for sustainable workwear. South America, the Middle East, and Africa offer emerging opportunities with economic diversification and rising formal employment.

List of Companies Covered:

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Brooks Brothers Group, Inc.

Hugo Boss AG

Burberry Group plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

NEXT plc

Additional companies...

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