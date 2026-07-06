Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia: Three-Day Online Course Opens Registration for October 20–22, 2026 Early-Bird Pricing Ends September 15

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia (Oct 20th - Oct 22nd, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course addresses a genuine industry challenge: pharmaceutical companies expanding into Asia face markedly different regulatory pathways from one country to the next, with few resources bringing that complexity together in one place. As the course description puts it, the programme is built to help participants unlock the complexities of Asian pharmaceutical markets, equipping them with the essential knowledge to successfully navigate diverse and evolving requirements across the region.

Across three days, the agenda moves systematically through the region's major markets. Day one covers an introduction to the Asia region and ASEAN, followed by the Philippines, Brunei, mainland China, and Hong Kong SAR. Day two turns to India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, with a quick outlook on Cambodia and Laos. Day three closes with Taiwan, Korea, an outline on Japan, and a session on ASEAN harmonisation. Throughout, the programme provides in-depth coverage of regulatory pathways, market entry requirements, the role of clinical trials as prerequisites for product registration, and pharmaceutical maintenance considerations, with attention paid to both innovative products and generic pharmaceuticals. The course carries 18 CPD hours.

Why You Should Attend

Gain a structured roadmap across nine-plus Asian markets in one programme from China, India, and Korea to the full ASEAN bloc (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam)

Learn directly from Alan Chalmers, a pharmacist with over 35 years of industry experience who has chaired IFPMA Asian Regulatory Conferences and authored the textbook International Pharmaceutical Registration

Learn from Monica Dressler-Meyer, a Drug Regulatory Affairs manager with extensive Asia Pacific experience gained in part at F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Understand market entry requirements and the role of clinical trials as prerequisites for product registration across the region

Earn 18 CPD hours while building a working knowledge of regulatory pathways spanning innovative products and generics

The course is designed primarily for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs professionals — both those already working with Asian markets who want updates on recent developments and those new to the region who need foundational background and training. It also welcomes professionals in Marketing, Logistics, Production, and related functions seeking a general introduction to the subject. The programme does not cover medical devices, immunologicals, or vaccines. Instruction comes from Alan Chalmers, an independent regulatory consultant and Director of Pharma International in Switzerland, accredited by Swissmedic as a Qualified Person, and a member of the Editorial Board of Scrip Regulatory Affairs since 2012; and Monica Dressler-Meyer, who holds a degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Basel University and has led Asia Pacific regulatory responsibilities across multiple pharmaceutical companies.

For regulatory affairs teams weighing an Asia market-entry strategy, the course connects directly to that decision-making process: understanding country-specific pathways in China, India, and Korea alongside ASEAN harmonisation efforts can shape how quickly and efficiently a product moves toward registration. With instructors bringing decades of hands-on regulatory leadership — including Chalmers' history chairing IFPMA Asian Regulatory Conferences in Hong Kong and Singapore — participants gain insight that goes beyond published guidance documents into how these frameworks function in practice.

Professionals responsible for Asia-Pacific regulatory strategy, market entry planning, or product registration are encouraged to register now. Full course details, agenda, and registration are available at:

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95ai7p

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