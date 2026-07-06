Unlocking Industry Insights: Discover 13,506 Company Profiles in the Electronic & Electric Equipment Sector

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic & Other Electric Equipment Industry Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electronic & Other Electric Equipment Industry Database is an essential tool for industry professionals, featuring comprehensive data on 13,506 entities including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, transportation and logistics companies, engineering and construction firms, as well as other industrial suppliers and service providers under SIC Code 36. This extensive database covers 38,250 executive decision-makers, providing critical insights for strategic planning and business operations.

Each company profile is meticulously curated, offering up to 40 detailed data points. These encompass key contact information, employee numbers, annual sales figures, square footage, products manufactured, corporate hierarchy, and direct competitors, among others. The profiles are validated by a dedicated data research team, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and comprehensive coverage. This makes the database a top-tier solution for prospecting, sales, marketing, executive recruiting, market research, and business development initiatives.

The Standard Version of the database offers robust functionalities, allowing users to perform advanced searches, build and save custom lists, access detailed company profiles, print comprehensive reports, and export data to third-party applications like CRM and email marketing software. Subscribers benefit from 24/7 live access via PC, Mac, tablets, or smartphones, ensuring flexibility and convenience.

NOTE:

Company and executive numbers may vary during the subscription due to updates in live data.

The subscription includes a one-time annual fee, granting 12-month single-user access. Additional users can be added at a reduced rate.

Subscriptions do not renew automatically.

Subscribers are required to sign a License Agreement and an Email License Supplement for Plus and Premium Versions.

Subscriptions are all-inclusive, with no additional charges such as credits or tokens.

Various packages are available to accommodate different budgetary requirements.



Key Topics Covered:



Profiles Of:

Manufacturers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Transportation & Logistics Companies

Engineering & Construction Companies

Other Industrial Suppliers & Service Companies

Names and Titles of Executive Decision Makers, With Up to 40 Data Points, Such As:

Key Contact Information

Number of Employees

Annual Sales

Square Footage

Products Manufactured

Detailed Corporate Hierarchy (Family Tree)

Direct Competitors



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzfd94

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