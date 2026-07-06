Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA (Nov 4th - Nov 6th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Pharma Mini MBA: A three-day accelerated management program designed exclusively for professionals in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Delivered virtually, this program condenses the essential and practical elements of an MBA, addressing real-world challenges specific to the pharmaceutical domain.

Unlike traditional academic settings, this interactive and hands-on course leverages pharmaceutical business school case studies, practical tools, facilitated discussions, and live exercises. This method prioritizes the development of judgment, strategic thinking, and management skills over theoretical knowledge or self-paced online modules.

Throughout the program, participants tackle live industry challenges and personal workplace issues, transforming learning into actionable insights they can implement immediately. This course offers a realistic glimpse into MBA-level coursework, serving both as a standalone development opportunity and a precursor to a full MBA.

Guest Speaker Contributions: The program features guest speaker sessions that enhance the core Mini MBA content, providing diverse perspectives from experts within the pharmaceutical industry.

Benefits of Attending:

Develop strategic thinking and management skills tailored for the pharmaceutical industry.

strategic thinking and management skills tailored for the pharmaceutical industry. Gain confidence in leveraging MBA-level tools and concepts for real business issues.

confidence in leveraging MBA-level tools and concepts for real business issues. Improve comprehension of the pharmaceutical business landscape, competition dynamics, and value creation strategies.

comprehension of the pharmaceutical business landscape, competition dynamics, and value creation strategies. Strengthen leadership and decision-making capabilities within complex organizations.

leadership and decision-making capabilities within complex organizations. Understand the impact of innovation, health economics, and market access on strategic decision-making.

the impact of innovation, health economics, and market access on strategic decision-making. Obtain a practical Mini MBA toolkit for immediate application in your professional setting.

This course offers 18 CPD hours, ensuring that participants not only enhance their professional development but also receive acknowledgment for their progress.



Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for professionals working in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and related life sciences industries who wish to strengthen their business and management capability.

Scientists, clinicians and technical specialists moving into broader management roles

Clinical research, regulatory affairs and quality professionals

Commercial, medical and operational managers

Project, programme and portfolio managers

Those preparing for more senior leadership or cross-functional roles

Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course)

Diagnostic questionnaire - your strategic competencies

Discussions of diagnostic output/other areas of value

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharmaceutical industry

Day 2 Commercial management, innovation and business performance Managing innovation in the pharma industry

Day 3 Hot topics in market access strategy Leadership, change and implementation Practical application/review



Speakers





Laura Brown

Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical consultant and trainer with over 25 years' experience supporting leadership, quality and management development across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

She was Course Director for two postgraduate MSc programmes in the pharmaceutical sector, including the MSc in Clinical Research, and has extensive experience translating MBA-level thinking into practical tools for industry professionals.

Laura's training is highly interactive and experience-led, drawing on real-world pharmaceutical business challenges rather than academic theory.

Leela Barham

Leela Barham is a freelancer with a background in health economics and now works in academia, as a journalist and with all stakeholders in the health care system conducting research on the economics of health and pharmaceuticals. She has over 20 years of experience and has been published in both peer reviewed journals and the specialist pharmaceutical press. She also worked to support the UK government as it agreed the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access.

Oguz Ozden

Oguz is a strategy consultant in PwC's Strategy & Practice, leading large, complex and international transformations across the Pharma and Life Sciences sector. He has over 10 years of consulting experience in the sector having worked across various functions in Biotech, Pharma and Consumer Health as well as Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbza03

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