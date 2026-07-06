Europe Transgenic Animal Model Market Poised for Robust Growth by 2035

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Transgenic Animal Model Market: Focus on Technology, Animal Type, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe transgenic animal model market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced preclinical research tools, rising investments in biotechnology, and expanding applications in drug discovery and genetic research. Transgenic animal models play a critical role in understanding disease mechanisms and developing targeted therapeutics. The global transgenic animal model market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2025-2035, with Europe emerging as a key regional contributor due to strong research infrastructure and regulatory support. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France are at the forefront, fostering innovation in genetic engineering and biomedical research. The Europe transgenic animal model market is projected to reach $2.23 billion by 2035 from $906.5 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period 2025-2035.







Market Introduction



The Europe transgenic animal model market represents a vital segment of the life sciences and biotechnology industry, focusing on genetically modified animals that carry foreign genes inserted into their genome. These models are widely used in biomedical research to study gene function, disease progression, and therapeutic responses. Transgenic animal models, particularly mice and rats, have become indispensable tools in preclinical research, enabling scientists to replicate human disease conditions with high accuracy.



In Europe, the demand for transgenic animal models is being driven by increasing research activities in genomics, oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. The region's strong academic and research ecosystem, supported by government funding and collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, is accelerating the adoption of advanced genetic engineering technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 and gene editing platforms.



Moreover, the rising focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is further boosting the need for precise and reliable animal models. Regulatory frameworks in Europe ensure ethical use and standardization, promoting high-quality research practices. Additionally, the presence of leading research institutions and biotech firms is fostering innovation and commercialization of transgenic animal models.



As the demand for efficient drug development and disease modeling grows, the Europe transgenic animal model market is poised for significant expansion, supported by technological advancements and increasing R&D investments.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: By Technology

CRISPR/CAS-9

Microinjections

Embryonic Stem Cell Injections

Others

Segmentation 2: By Animal Type

Rodent (Mice & Rats)

Rabbits

Pigs

Others

Segmentation 3: By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Research

Gene Function Studies

Toxicology and Safety Testing

Others

Segmentation 4: By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Segmentation 5: by Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest-of-Europe

Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of CRISPR/Cas9 and gene-editing technologies

Growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies

Expansion of transgenic models for rare and complex diseases

Rising collaborations between academic institutions and biotech firms

Market Drivers

Growing demand for advanced preclinical models in drug discovery

Increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and life sciences

Rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases

Strong regulatory frameworks supporting biomedical research

Market Challenges

Ethical concerns regarding animal testing and genetic modification

High cost and complexity of developing transgenic models

Stringent regulatory requirements across European countries

Limitations in replicating certain human disease conditions accurately

How This Report Can Add Value?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report offers in-depth insights into the latest technological advancements in transgenic animal model, enabling organizations to drive innovation and develop cutting-edge products tailored to market needs.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: By providing comprehensive market analysis and identifying key growth opportunities, the report equips organizations with the knowledge to craft targeted marketing strategies and expand their market presence effectively.



Competitive Strategy: The report includes a thorough competitive landscape analysis, helping organizations understand their competitors' strengths and weaknesses and allowing them to strategize effectively to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Regulatory and Compliance Strategy: It provides updates on evolving regulatory frameworks, approvals, and industry guidelines, ensuring organizations stay compliant and accelerate market entry for new transgenic animal model products.



Investment and Business Expansion Strategy: By analyzing market trends, funding patterns, and partnership opportunities, the report assists organizations in making informed investment decisions and identifying potential M&A opportunities for business growth.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, as well as analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

genOway

Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck Group)

Janvier Group





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $906.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2230 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Number of Pharmaceutical Research and Drug Development Activities Technological Advancements in Genetic Engineering Increasing Demand for Advanced Disease Models for Drug Discovery

Challenges High Maintenance Cost of Animal Models Strict Regulations and Guidelines

Opportunities Emergence of CRISPR as a Powerful Tool for Biomedical Research Field Increasing Demand for Disease-Specific Models



Company Profiles

genOway

Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck Group)

Janvier Group (Janvier Labs)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvxhfy

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