Perovskite Solar Cell Revolution: Tandem Technology Driving Efficiency and Market Expansion

Dublin, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Perovskite Solar Cells Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global perovskite solar cell market is undergoing rapid expansion, reflecting a transformative shift in the solar energy landscape. Valued at approximately US$ 1.94 billion in 2025, the market is projected to surge to US$ 24.19 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 28.7% during 2026-2035. This sharp growth reflects how perovskite technology is moving quickly from pilot-scale validation toward gigawatt-level commercialization.

The market's acceleration is supported by a combination of factors that are improving technology readiness and economic viability. Manufacturing costs are steadily declining as companies refine coating, printing, and deposition processes that can be scaled with lower capex intensity than conventional crystalline silicon manufacturing in certain configurations. At the same time, continuous efficiency breakthroughs-particularly in tandem architectures-are strengthening the commercial value proposition, enabling higher power output per area, and directly improving project economics for utility and space-constrained applications.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The perovskite solar cells market is defined by intense innovation and competition as companies race to solve the sector's central commercialization hurdle: long-term stability at scale. A major strategic focus is tandem solar technology, which integrates perovskite layers with silicon to achieve superior efficiency and improved operational durability compared to single-junction perovskite designs.

Across the ecosystem, both startups and established photovoltaics players are investing in tandem modules, using performance differentiation to support premium pricing and early adoption. Tandem PV panels are widely positioned as materially more powerful than conventional silicon panels, with performance claims reaching around 30% higher output depending on design and use case. This dynamic is fueling a market structure where startups drive rapid innovation cycles, while larger incumbents bring manufacturing scale, quality systems, and supply chain strength required for broad deployment.

Core Growth Drivers

A major driver influencing market momentum is the global sustainability push across transportation and mobility, where automotive manufacturers are increasingly evaluating solar integration as an auxiliary energy source. As EV adoption expands, vehicle-integrated photovoltaics are being explored for use on roofs, hoods, and glass surfaces to support extended range, reduce reliance on charging for auxiliary loads, and enhance efficiency in sunlight-rich environments.

Perovskite solar cells are relevant to this trend because of their lightweight potential, tunable optical properties, and design flexibility compared to traditional rigid silicon modules. As OEMs and suppliers pursue differentiated energy features in next-generation EV platforms, perovskites are increasingly being positioned as an enabling solar material for future mobility concepts.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

One of the most commercially meaningful technology trends is the industry's accelerating shift toward lead-free perovskite formulations. With rising regulatory and ESG pressure around hazardous materials, lead content is becoming a key obstacle for broad consumer-facing deployment, particularly in applications such as BIPV, automotive, and consumer electronics.

This has intensified global R&D investment into lead-free compositions that can preserve efficiency while delivering safer lifecycle profiles. The adoption of lead-free formulations is emerging as a strategic differentiator, especially for companies targeting regulated markets or partnerships with large infrastructure and automotive players with strict sustainability compliance requirements.

Barriers to Optimization

Despite strong market momentum, scaling to large-area manufacturing remains the market's core technical challenge. Perovskite deposition processes that perform well on small lab samples often face difficulties when expanded to industrial-sized modules, primarily due to the need for uniform film thickness, defect control, moisture sensitivity mitigation, and repeatable crystallization performance across large surfaces.

Achieving stable yields at high throughput requires advanced coating, encapsulation, and quality control systems-along with material engineering that reduces degradation pathways under heat, humidity, UV exposure, and mechanical stress. Until industrial processes consistently deliver long operating lifetimes with predictable performance, large-scale rollout will remain uneven across regions and application categories.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By Product Type, hybrid perovskite solar cells lead the market, capturing over 50% share. Their dominance reflects the performance advantages enabled by hybrid compositions, including bandgap tunability and strong absorption characteristics, which improve efficiency and support tandem integration strategies.

By Module Type, rigid modules are expected to dominate, contributing over 82% of market revenue. This leadership is structurally tied to global solar infrastructure, which is optimized for rigid, glass-encapsulated formats used in utility-scale and rooftop installations. While flexible modules attract attention for emerging applications, rigid formats are currently the most commercially compatible pathway for mass adoption.

By Application, Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) accounts for 23% of total revenue and stands out as the most lucrative niche beyond utility-scale power generation. Demand is being supported by Net Zero building policies and the architectural need for visually integrated power generation. Perovskites offer a strong fit due to semi-transparency and color tunability with comparatively lower performance penalties versus silicon.

By Structure, planar perovskite solar cells lead with approximately 69% share. Their manufacturing advantage is linked to low-temperature processing (often below 150C), which reduces energy consumption and capex needs compared to mesoporous designs that require high-temperature sintering above 450C.

Segment Breakdown

By Product Type

Hybrid PSCs

Flexible PSCs

Multi-Junction PSCs

By Module Type

Rigid Module

Flexible Module

By Structure

Planar Perovskite Solar Cells

Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells

By Application

Smart Glass

BIPV

Power Station

Defence and Aerospace

Transportation and Mobility

Consumer Electronics (Portable Devices)

Utilities (Building Integrated PVs)

Off-Grid Applications

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Geography Breakdown

Asia Pacific leads the global perovskite solar cell market with an estimated 56% share, supported by China's rapid transition from lab-scale innovation to industrial mass manufacturing. The region benefits from strong photovoltaics supply chains, scaled materials ecosystems, and policy-backed renewable energy expansion, creating a favorable environment for early commercialization.

By February 2025, UtmoLight reportedly achieved a milestone by operating a 1 GW production line in Wuxi, with capacity to produce approximately 1.8 million solar modules annually. This scale demonstrates how quickly industrial capacity is expanding in the region, reinforcing Asia Pacific's role as the primary manufacturing and deployment engine for perovskite PV technology.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 586 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $24.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





BASF

Dyenamo

Energy Materials Corp.

Frontier Energy Solution

Fujifilm

Fujikura

GCL Suzhou Nanotechnology Co., Ltd.

Greatcell Energy

Hangzhou Microquanta

Heiking PV Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Wonder Solar

Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT)

InfinityPV

Jinkosolar

Kyocera

LG Chem

Li Yuan New Energy Technology Co.

Merck

Microquanta Semiconductor

Oxford PV

Panasonic

Saule Technologies

Sharp

Solartek

Solaronix SA

Solliance

Tandem PV

Toshiba

Trina Solar

WonderSolar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxbnwa

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