New Crypto: Pepeto Moves DeFi Suite Closer to Launch as the Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $10,000 Minimum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, a new crypto built on Ethereum, has pushed its DeFi suite another step closer to launch, with the presale already pulling in over $10.39 million ahead of listing. The wallets entering it are following a pattern crypto has seen once before, the one that ran through Floki, where an early investment of a few hundred dollars grew into life-changing money, with early buyers banking returns above 3,000x according to Forbes market data, and traders who caught that run are treating Pepeto as its next repeat.

The Ethereum backdrop makes the timing even sharper. Analysts now calls $10,000 the minimum destination for ETH this cycle, and spot ETF money returned this week after ten straight days of outflows, over $220 million in a single session, the exact shift in risk appetite that lifted early-stage projects in every previous cycle.

New Crypto: Pepeto Nears DeFi Tools Launch as the Ethereum Price Prediction Hits $10,000

Pepeto's DeFi tools are now in their final stretch before launch, and they arrive just as the chain they run on turns bullish. Ethereum price trades at $1,766 according to CoinGecko , climbing with the wider market after softer US inflation and weak jobs numbers brought Fed rate cut hopes back, and those returning ETF flows landed directly on Ethereum products. The TradingView analysis takes it further, mapping a fractal from ETH's earlier cycles that projects $10,000 minimum once the current base completes, with the 200-day moving average near $2,317 as the first ceiling to break.

But the math inside that Ethereum price prediction cuts two ways. A run from $1,766 to $10,000 is still under a 6x, because a $213 billion market cap can only stretch so far. History shows that when Ethereum rallies at that scale, the meme coins living on its chain move several times harder, since a 100x needs a small starting cap and Ethereum gave that advantage up years ago.

That is exactly where the money that gets rich in each cycle goes. The holders who banked life-changing returns never made them sitting in a large cap, they entered small projects before anyone was watching, and Floki proved it when the wallets that caught its 3,000x were buying a token the market treated as a joke. Pepeto now offers the same early setup on Ethereum, with one difference that changes everything: this time there are working products underneath.

Pepeto Pairs Floki-Level Attention With a Live Exchange Behind It

Floki's own story shows why that difference decides everything. The token launched on Ethereum in July 2021 after Elon Musk tweeted his dog's name, came through its messy first weeks after a community takeover, ran to $0.000344 by November 2021, then printed a fresh $0.000346 record in June 2024 after an 834% surge according to Cryptonews . Early wallets banked more than 3,000x. But FLOKI ran almost entirely on Musk association and viral branding, and with that noise gone it now trades at $0.0000221, 94% below its record.

Pepeto keeps the viral engine and fixes the weakness. Its exchange is live, every trade on it creates direct buying pressure on the token, the bridge moves assets across chains, and an AI scanner checks every contract before it lists. Money is entering the presale at the pace it once entered Floki, except these rounds are filling faster, and this time the buyers are backing infrastructure rather than a tweet.

One analyst covering presales put it plainly: after reviewing hundreds of projects, Pepeto is the first where viral reach and exchange-grade tools arrive together. Once the listing opens, this entry closes for good.

Conclusion

The pieces now connect into one picture. The Ethereum price prediction points to $10,000 minimum, the chain under Pepeto keeps growing, and both forces feed a presale that remains open, for now.

The large wallets entering today are positioned for a Floki-scale outcome, and the signals around them keep stacking. Community growth leads every new crypto of 2026, talk of an Elon Musk post is spreading before launch, and Floki already proved a meme token on Ethereum can clear 3,000x. Those wallets act on research retail never sees, and following their money has always been one of the most reliable ways to find real returns in this market.

Anyone who watched Floki turn small buys into fortunes understands what is forming here. The buyers are moving now because launch is close, and once the listing goes live this price never returns. Waiting past that point means spending the next cycle wishing you had not.

Enter the Pepeto Presale While This Price Still Exists

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for this cycle?

The Ethereum price prediction points to $10,000 minimum according to fractal analysis published on TradingView. ETH trades at $1,766 today, leaving nearly a 6x to that target.

Why are investors choosing Pepeto over Floki in 2026?

Investors see in Pepeto the same early setup that made Floki's first buyers rich, before the crowd arrived. Floki's window closed years ago, while Pepeto's presale is still open and whale wallets are already filling rounds ahead of the listing.