Miguel Lopez Salon Opens New Fifth Avenue Studio







NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miguel Lopez Salon, a founder-led luxury hair studio known for Hairdreams extensions, non-surgical hair density, and texture smoothing, has opened at 303 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The move marks the next chapter for the salon, giving Lopez and Kuprian a purpose-built space designed around the personalized, one-on-one experience that has defined their work for more than two decades.

Co-founders Miguel Lopez and Will Kuprian have spent more than twenty years building the salon around one principle: every client works directly with a founder from consultation through completion, with no junior stylists and no handoffs.











Key Facts About Miguel Lopez Salon

Founder-led luxury hair studio in Midtown Manhattan, established 2004

Founders: Miguel Lopez, Master Colorist and Hairdreams specialist, and Will Kuprian, specialist in hair density, color, and texture services

Location: 303 Fifth Avenue, Suite 309, New York, NY 10016

Signature services: Hairdreams extensions, MicroLines non-surgical density, texture smoothing using keratin, Magic Sleek, and Matrix OptiSmooth systems, dimensional color, and precision cuts

Every service performed personally by a founder from consultation to completion

Dedicated keratin room with its own exhaust system and Aerovex Source chemical capture treatment to reduce fumes during smoothing services.

Grand opening: invitation-only celebration on July 9, 2026, at 303 Fifth Avenue. To request an invitation, contact info@mlssalon.com





The salon has built its reputation around three signature services.

Miguel Lopez has specialized in Hairdreams extensions since becoming certified in 2002, personally hand-finishing every application.

Will Kuprian performs MicroLines, a non-surgical density solution that restores natural-looking fullness for thinning hair, and is among a small number of specialists in New York trained in the method.

Together, the founders also provide texture and smoothing treatments using three professional systems, keratin, Magic Sleek, and Matrix OptiSmooth, selecting each treatment based on the client’s hair type, goals, and lifestyle. Several of the keratin formulas are formaldehyde-free, and all smoothing services are performed in a separate keratin room equipped with a dedicated exhaust system designed to create a more comfortable treatment environment.

The salon also offers dimensional color and precision cuts.

The move to Fifth Avenue gave the founders the opportunity to create the salon they have always envisioned, a quiet retreat from the pace of Midtown just outside its doors.

Natural light, thoughtfully designed interiors, and secluded styling areas create an atmosphere closer to an elegant private residence than a traditional salon. Guests are welcomed with coffee, tea, wine, or another refreshment, and given time to relax and settle into a visit built entirely around them.

There are no crowded styling floors, no rotating assistants, and no rushed appointments. Every visit is intentionally one-on-one, giving clients the privacy and time to talk through their goals before any service begins.

“After more than twenty years in Manhattan, it means a great deal to welcome our longtime clients and new guests to our new home on Fifth Avenue,” said Miguel Lopez, co-founder and Master Colorist. “Dimensional color and luxury extensions are personal work. When someone sits in my chair, the first thing we do is talk, because I want to understand the look they are trying to achieve before we make a single decision. Every great result starts with that conversation. Now the space matches it.”

“Whether someone wants more density, smoother texture, or simply hair that feels healthy again, the goal is the same: results that look natural and feel like their own,” said Will Kuprian, co-founder. “Many people dealing with thinning hair especially have spent years being told there is nothing to be done. There is. The work starts with listening, then building a result that holds up day to day and stays easy to live with. When someone leaves feeling like themselves again, that is the most rewarding part of what I do.”

Learn More

Hairdreams extensions: https://www.mlssalon.com/hair-extensions-nyc

MicroLines density: https://www.mlssalon.com/microlines-nyc

Texture and smoothing: https://www.mlssalon.com/texture-smoothing-nyc

Dimensional color: https://www.mlssalon.com/dimensional-color-nyc

Our story: https://www.mlssalon.com/our-story





Questions and Answers

Does Miguel Lopez Salon specialize in a particular look or style?

No. The salon does not work to a single signature look. Every result is built around the client, not the stylist. One person may want full glam, another something understated, polished, or easy to maintain. A visit can be a complete transformation or a subtle refinement of what someone already has. Because Miguel Lopez and Will Kuprian work across extensions, color, and smoothing, they can shape the look around the client rather than fit the client to a house style.

Will extensions, color, or smoothing damage my hair?

The health of the hair guides every recommendation. Lopez and Kuprian match the method to each client’s hair rather than forcing one technique, and they will steer a client away from a service when it is not right for them. Several smoothing formulas are formaldehyde-free, and extensions are placed and finished to wear comfortably over time.

How does the salon manage fumes during keratin and smoothing treatments?

All smoothing services are performed in a separate keratin room with its own exhaust system and the Aerovex Source chemical capture treatment, which reduce fumes during the process.

How do you accommodate clients traveling from out of town?

Miguel Lopez Salon regularly works with clients who fly in from across the country and around the world. A visit usually starts with a virtual consultation, so the plan is set before the client arrives, and several services can be scheduled across a single trip. The salon also provides hotel recommendations and local guidance to make the visit a true New York experience.

How much maintenance do extensions and density solutions require?

It depends on the method, which is part of the consultation. Lopez and Kuprian match the approach to how much upkeep a client realistically wants, whether that means a low-maintenance result or something more involved. They are clear about the time and care each option takes before any work begins, so the result fits the client’s routine rather than disrupting it.

About Miguel Lopez Salon

Miguel Lopez Salon is a founder-led luxury hair studio in Midtown Manhattan, founded by Miguel Lopez and Will Kuprian in 2004. The salon was built on a model that runs counter to much of the industry. While many salons rotate clients among assistants and junior stylists, every consultation, color service, extension application, density treatment, and smoothing service at Miguel Lopez Salon is performed start to finish by one of its founders. The salon now welcomes clients to its new Fifth Avenue studio. Learn more at mlssalon.com.

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