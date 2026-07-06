Sogeclair: 2026 HALF-YEARLY REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Blagnac, France, 6 July 2026 – 5.35pm

2026 HALF-YEARLY REPORT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SOGECLAIR to PORTZAMPARC – BNP PARIBAS GROUP, as of 30 June 2026, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

1 127 SOGECLAIR shares

29.765,16 euros

It is recalled that, as of 31 December 2025, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

1 142 SOGECLAIR shares

35.919,93 euros

It is recalled that when the liquidity contract was implemented, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

3 606 SOGECLAIR shares

51.114,70 euros

During the first half of 2026, a total of the following transactions were executed:

Number of shares Values Number of transactions Purchases 11 573 378 275,86 € 628 Sales 11 588 372 121,09 € 498

Alexandre ROBARDEY

President

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





PURCHASES SALES Number of transactions Number of shares Values in € Number of transactions Number of shares Values in € TOTAL 628 11 573 378 275,86 € TOTAL 498 11 588 372 121,09 € 02/01/2026 2 58 1507,9 02/01/2026 7 166 4319,2 06/01/2026 3 35 934,5 05/01/2026 4 82 2174,7 07/01/2026 12 256 7085,49 06/01/2026 5 135 3676,9 09/01/2026 4 110 3026,6 07/01/2026 2 79 2203,2 12/01/2026 10 177 4996,3 08/01/2026 7 55 1520 13/01/2026 8 114 3214,8 09/01/2026 11 183 5098,11 14/01/2026 3 32 900,4 13/01/2026 2 41 1164,2 15/01/2026 2 4 112,4 14/01/2026 1 20 566 16/01/2026 8 144 4044,4 15/01/2026 8 157 4428,11 19/01/2026 7 215 6008,99 16/01/2026 6 44 1245,6 20/01/2026 14 346 9391,79 19/01/2026 7 115 3261,4 21/01/2026 7 82 2240,4 20/01/2026 9 145 3977,5 23/01/2026 4 56 1584,8 21/01/2026 3 128 3515 26/01/2026 9 117 3331,8 22/01/2026 10 285 7973,5 27/01/2026 18 142 4122,2 23/01/2026 3 36 1022,4 28/01/2026 14 192 5692,9 26/01/2026 7 165 4722,7 29/01/2026 29 534 15473,88 27/01/2026 6 144 4184,6 30/01/2026 9 97 2771,8 28/01/2026 9 192 5685,6 02/02/2026 9 198 5552,89 29/01/2026 8 156 4501,19 03/02/2026 2 43 1238,4 30/01/2026 7 79 2274,7 05/02/2026 1 10 294 02/02/2026 5 50 1442 06/02/2026 5 71 2112,3 03/02/2026 8 202 5858,1 09/02/2026 8 87 2608,8 04/02/2026 8 200 5826 10/02/2026 12 201 5926,1 05/02/2026 8 91 2696,7 11/02/2026 7 117 3456,2 06/02/2026 8 113 3387,8 12/02/2026 11 63 1866 09/02/2026 8 56 1689,2 13/02/2026 9 96 2848,4 10/02/2026 5 113 3349,7 16/02/2026 11 217 6388,31 11/02/2026 3 71 2128 17/02/2026 4 60 1788 12/02/2026 5 134 3996,4 19/02/2026 8 145 4359,11 13/02/2026 5 110 3293 20/02/2026 4 26 791,6 16/02/2026 12 374 11093,51 24/02/2026 10 153 4965,91 17/02/2026 4 108 3238 25/02/2026 10 240 7755,41 18/02/2026 8 200 6001 26/02/2026 5 49 1582 19/02/2026 2 61 1843,3 27/02/2026 23 550 17352,28 20/02/2026 13 130 3987,2 02/03/2026 4 59 1806,4 23/02/2026 4 52 1649 03/03/2026 19 326 10021,4 24/02/2026 9 149 4878,5 04/03/2026 2 45 1333 25/02/2026 7 98 3177,2 06/03/2026 5 60 1827 26/02/2026 4 10 324 09/03/2026 23 450 13808,88 27/02/2026 1 1 32,2 10/03/2026 2 50 1535 02/03/2026 12 432 13458,79 11/03/2026 3 72 2253,7 04/03/2026 8 255 7623,99 12/03/2026 1 15 477 05/03/2026 5 232 6987,79 16/03/2026 4 29 986,8 06/03/2026 10 338 10417,7 18/03/2026 6 135 4734,5 09/03/2026 5 256 7818,01 19/03/2026 10 78 2869,8 10/03/2026 13 287 8913,1 20/03/2026 5 41 1542,2 11/03/2026 9 82 2605,9 23/03/2026 25 393 14127,41 12/03/2026 2 20 642 24/03/2026 18 320 10966,5 13/03/2026 6 80 2643,4 25/03/2026 8 62 2050 16/03/2026 2 20 684 26/03/2026 3 18 581,4 17/03/2026 7 66 2306 27/03/2026 6 47 1532,8 18/03/2026 11 132 4724,79 30/03/2026 8 83 2576,2 19/03/2026 4 87 3234 31/03/2026 2 17 535,8 20/03/2026 4 55 2066,9 01/04/2026 1 23 736 26/03/2026 1 60 1974 07/04/2026 9 560 17584 27/03/2026 1 45 1476 09/04/2026 3 120 4496 30/03/2026 6 130 4124 10/04/2026 4 200 8090 31/03/2026 2 9 286,2 13/04/2026 7 253 10388 01/04/2026 7 335 10779,5 14/04/2026 6 220 9112 02/04/2026 1 4 128,8 15/04/2026 2 60 2472 07/04/2026 3 90 3026 16/04/2026 1 30 1233 08/04/2026 7 210 7668,59 17/04/2026 7 210 8523 09/04/2026 11 390 15072,99 20/04/2026 2 60 2412 10/04/2026 3 90 3750 21/04/2026 6 180 7146 13/04/2026 4 151 6265,2 22/04/2026 5 48 1856,8 14/04/2026 1 1 41,8 23/04/2026 5 43 1615,1 15/04/2026 1 1 41,7 24/04/2026 5 50 1722 16/04/2026 2 59 2435,4 27/04/2026 2 20 678 27/04/2026 1 71 2421,1 28/04/2026 2 40 1338 28/04/2026 2 21 714 29/04/2026 2 4 133,2 29/04/2026 1 30 1002 30/04/2026 1 20 660 30/04/2026 2 311 10281,01 04/05/2026 3 60 1962 04/05/2026 1 45 1507,5 06/05/2026 8 160 5926 05/05/2026 9 255 8721,89 07/05/2026 3 56 2048,8 06/05/2026 1 1 38,4 08/05/2026 2 25 913,5 07/05/2026 4 144 5369,8 11/05/2026 1 19 691,6 11/05/2026 3 86 3176 12/05/2026 5 150 5394 12/05/2026 1 1 36,2 13/05/2026 3 41 1470 13/05/2026 1 1 36 18/05/2026 2 24 809,6 18/05/2026 4 157 5358,5 19/05/2026 2 16 544 19/05/2026 5 190 6621,01 21/05/2026 2 54 2004 20/05/2026 6 140 5100 22/05/2026 5 100 3708 21/05/2026 2 47 1770,6 26/05/2026 2 31 1159,4 22/05/2026 2 40 1499 27/05/2026 1 1 37,9 25/05/2026 3 80 2968 28/05/2026 5 135 5037 26/05/2026 3 81 3053,4 01/06/2026 6 218 8175,81 27/05/2026 2 26 985,4 02/06/2026 3 72 2731,2 29/05/2026 1 30 1137 03/06/2026 5 100 3708 01/06/2026 8 141 5454,3 04/06/2026 3 60 2178 05/06/2026 2 41 1463,7 05/06/2026 7 121 4221,7 09/06/2026 2 41 1385,4 08/06/2026 1 20 672 10/06/2026 1 177 5841 09/06/2026 2 21 697,4 11/06/2026 1 1 33 15/06/2026 1 5 163,5 12/06/2026 1 35 1155 16/06/2026 3 41 1326,8 17/06/2026 9 240 8101,51 17/06/2026 7 112 3671,2 18/06/2026 2 60 2088 19/06/2026 4 82 2807,6 19/06/2026 5 111 3932,7 22/06/2026 3 90 3141 22/06/2026 1 30 1056 23/06/2026 5 99 3426,9 23/06/2026 5 121 4265,1 24/06/2026 1 30 1071 24/06/2026 1 2 72,2 25/06/2026 2 31 1112,9 25/06/2026 1 1 35,9 26/06/2026 2 31 1113,1 26/06/2026 3 61 2205,1 30/06/2026 3 90 3264 29/06/2026 4 120 4560 30/06/2026 1 2 73,4

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