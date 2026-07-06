Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on June 30, 2026

 | Source: Sodexo SA Sodexo SA

Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 6, 2026

Sodexo: Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers


Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

DateTotal number
of shares		Actual voting
rights *		Theoretical voting rights **


June 30, 2026



147,454,887

216,530,287

218,127,618


* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025
    consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
    • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries (as at August 31, 2025)
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 7,3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at July 1, 2026)

Contacts

Investor RelationsCorporate Legal
Juliette KLEIN
+33 1 57 75 80 27
juliette.klein@sodexo.com		Olivia GUILLAUME
+33 6 15 20 99 48
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com


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Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights June 30, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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