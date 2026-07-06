KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 6, 2026

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2026:

Available resources on June 30, 2026: 66,719 Klépierre shares and 11,128,074.27 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,459;

Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2026: 2,721;

Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,409,959 shares for 81,563,405.30 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,397,967 shares for 81,539,764.83 euros.





As a reminder,

At December 31, 2025, available resources were 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/02/2026 26 3 26,007 4,000 871,234.50 134,760.00 01/05/2026 16 22 25,768 10,827 851,374.72 359,023.32 01/06/2026 12 29 16,000 36,000 523,680.00 1,186,560.00 01/07/2026 - 38 - 35,947 - 1,211,413.90 01/08/2026 28 16 26,000 18,000 889,460.00 617,580.00 01/09/2026 16 - 20,000 - 680,600.00 - 01/12/2026 21 15 20,000 14,000 673,800.00 472,640.00 01/13/2026 50 13 44,000 12,305 1,468,280.00 414,678.50 01/14/2026 43 52 18,000 32,000 595,260.00 1,062,400.00 01/15/2026 19 28 28,000 14,000 928,480.00 466,200.00 01/16/2026 25 9 24,000 14,000 794,640.00 466,340.00 01/19/2026 35 12 19,000 10,000 622,820.00 329,200.00 01/20/2026 23 11 34,000 18,000 1,103,300.00 585,720.00 01/21/2026 35 29 34,000 26,000 1,101,940.00 845,000.00 01/22/2026 21 49 20,000 22,000 649,400.00 719,180.00 01/23/2026 15 4 14,000 6,000 453,460.00 195,060.00 01/26/2026 17 32 10,000 22,000 324,200.00 716,320.00 01/27/2026 21 48 12,001 24,000 388,712.39 780,000.00 01/28/2026 20 55 11,999 35,250 388,287.64 1,147,740.00 01/29/2026 30 5 24,000 6,000 778,560.00 195,360.00 01/30/2026 19 25 12,000 17,508 387,120.00 566,733.96 January 2026 492 495 438,775 377,837 14,474,609.25 12,471,909.68 02/02/2026 29 21 18,000 16,000 584,280.00 521,760.00 02/03/2026 46 31 38,000 8,000 1,222,840.00 260,720.00 02/04/2026 40 31 37,000 32,000 1,175,490.00 1,021,760.00 02/05/2026 8 52 10,000 42,000 316,300.00 1,342,740.00 02/06/2026 - 34 - 30,000 - 982,200.00 02/09/2026 13 22 14,788 16,000 483,863.36 526,240.00 02/10/2026 14 1 20,000 2,000 653,800.00 65,640.00 02/11/2026 6 28 8,000 28,000 260,800.00 920,640.00 02/12/2026 15 30 26,000 26,000 847,600.00 854,100.00 02/13/2026 - 19 - 32,000 - 1,064,000.00 02/16/2026 17 14 18,000 22,000 599,760.00 737,000.00 02/17/2026 11 18 4,000 26,098 134,200.00 884,983.18 02/18/2026 14 23 20,000 17,902 687,400.00 617,798.02 02/19/2026 24 6 30,000 10,000 1,037,400.00 347,600.00 02/20/2026 68 13 62,000 15,401 2,125,360.00 535,646.78 02/23/2026 25 42 33,375 48,000 1,142,426.25 1,647,840.00 02/24/2026 26 40 16,000 40,000 554,720.00 1,391,200.00 02/25/2026 18 20 24,000 20,000 831,360.00 696,200.00 02/26/2026 1 23 136 27,599 4,719.20 971,484.80 02/27/2026 13 31 14,000 31,000 497,560.00 1,106,390.00 February 2026 388 499 393,299 490,000 13,159,878.81 16,495,942.78





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 03/02/2026 46 7 36,000 11,000 1,271,520.00 391,380.00 03/03/2026 55 - 48,000 - 1,672,320.00 - 03/04/2026 7 33 10,000 34,000 346,600.00 1,187,280.00 03/05/2026 37 10 34,000 18,000 1,175,380.00 628,740.00 03/06/2026 17 1 22,000 2,000 729,300.00 67,200.00 03/09/2026 57 - 48,000 - 1,551,360.00 - 03/10/2026 5 38 10,000 30,000 323,600.00 974,100.00 03/11/2026 41 - 40,000 - 1,278,800.00 - 03/12/2026 23 20 20,000 32,000 633,000.00 1,018,880.00 03/13/2026 7 33 6,000 48,000 192,720.00 1,550,400.00 03/16/2026 - 49 - 44,361 - 1,450,604.70 03/17/2026 - 37 - 23,639 - 786,469.53 03/18/2026 29 20 30,000 16,000 1,003,800.00 537,760.00 03/19/2026 44 - 42,000 - 1,388,100.00 - 03/20/2026 29 19 30,000 8,000 975,300.00 264,000.00 03/23/2026 56 22 58,000 38,000 1,839,180.00 1,215,240.00 03/24/2026 22 20 30,000 22,000 944,400.00 698,060.00 03/25/2026 29 24 32,000 20,000 1,003,520.00 637,200.00 03/26/2026 22 13 26,000 14,000 812,240.00 440,020.00 03/27/2026 11 6 16,000 8,000 496,800.00 248,720.00 03/30/2026 13 32 12,906 31,000 406,926.18 983,010.00 03/31/2026 14 21 18,000 24,000 583,560.00 778,800.00 March 2026 564 405 568,906 424,000 18,628,426.18 13,857,864.23 04/01/2026 - 40 - 30,000 - 993,600.00 04/02/2026 14 18 10,000 24,000 332,300.00 804,720.00 04/07/2026 19 36 28,000 26,000 943,600.00 882,180.00 04/08/2026 15 45 22,000 32,000 752,180.00 1,104,640.00 04/09/2026 3 55 6,000 42,000 205,080.00 1,446,900.00 04/10/2026 23 10 26,000 9,522 904,540.00 332,698.68 04/13/2026 31 9 24,000 6,594 832,320.00 229,800.90 04/14/2026 - 38 - 38,000 - 1,331,520.00 04/15/2026 23 28 26,000 16,000 914,160.00 565,440.00 04/16/2026 9 16 16,000 13,000 561,920.00 458,900.00 04/17/2026 13 37 16,000 24,000 560,320.00 846,240.00 04/20/2026 28 10 12,000 14,000 422,520.00 495,740.00 04/21/2026 33 10 24,000 6,000 843,120.00 212,640.00 04/22/2026 9 14 12,000 20,000 421,080.00 704,200.00 04/23/2026 22 15 26,000 25,000 906,100.00 871,750.00 04/24/2026 32 9 13,894 14,000 483,094.38 488,740.00 04/27/2026 15 15 14,400 14,000 500,112.00 487,900.00 04/28/2026 33 37 23,600 29,014 818,920.00 1,011,718.18 04/29/2026 36 - 38,000 - 1,312,520.00 - 04/30/2026 30 16 20,000 22,000 683,400.00 754,820.00 April 2026 388 458 357,894 405,130 12,397,286.38 14,024,147.76





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 05/04/2026 23 29 30,000 12,688 1,023,300.00 433,929.60 05/05/2026 - 19 - 23,312 - 798,902.24 05/06/2026 5 37 6,000 30,000 206,160.00 1,038,600.00 05/07/2026 30 17 40,000 8,002 1,368,400.00 276,789.18 05/08/2026 28 30 14,000 30,000 478,940.00 1,033,200.00 05/11/2026 26 24 14,000 22,000 482,300.00 762,300.00 05/12/2026 20 30 26,000 24,984 901,160.00 870,442.56 05/13/2026 31 1 30,000 4,000 1,028,400.00 137,360.00 05/14/2026 4 26 2,972 20,000 101,018.28 684,800.00 05/15/2026 42 - 24,753 - 839,621.76 - 05/18/2026 22 23 8,337 18,000 281,457.12 612,540.00 05/19/2026 - 37 - 24,000 - 826,080.00 05/20/2026 2 47 4,000 22,000 137,520.00 762,740.00 05/21/2026 - 9 - 14,000 - 488,320.00 05/22/2026 27 16 16,000 12,000 556,480.00 418,920.00 05/25/2026 2 47 2,000 18,000 69,760.00 631,260.00 05/26/2026 20 4 32,000 4,000 1,108,480.00 139,880.00 05/27/2026 - 24 - 24,000 - 831,120.00 05/28/2026 11 13 6,000 20,000 208,560.00 698,800.00 05/29/2026 11 12 18,000 14,000 631,260.00 493,920.00 May 2026 304 445 274,062 344,986 9,422,817.16 11,939,903.58 06/01/2026 15 - 20,000 - 694,200.00 - 06/02/2026 11 6 20,000 12,000 693,000.00 418,800.00 06/03/2026 17 10 20,000 8,717 688,800.00 301,608.20 06/04/2026 4 23 6,000 25,283 206,940.00 876,308.78 06/05/2026 19 30 24,001 24,000 833,794.74 835,440.00 06/08/2026 25 46 35,000 40,002 1,222,900.00 1,400,070.00 06/09/2026 - 26 - 23,998 - 851,689.02 06/10/2026 1 12 2,000 22,000 72,000.00 797,500.00 06/11/2026 30 4 30,002 8,000 1,100,773.38 294,800.00 06/12/2026 24 26 34,000 8,000 1,246,440.00 295,120.00 06/15/2026 13 14 20,000 4,000 726,400.00 146,600.00 06/16/2026 16 21 18,000 18,000 651,600.00 653,400.00 06/17/2026 12 19 14,000 10,000 505,960.00 363,500.00 06/18/2026 27 12 24,000 14,000 857,520.00 501,060.00 06/19/2026 14 12 16,000 10,000 568,320.00 356,900.00 06/22/2026 18 27 20,000 26,000 709,600.00 928,200.00 06/23/2026 16 34 18,000 24,000 646,560.00 866,160.00 06/24/2026 2 27 4,000 30,000 144,720.00 1,090,800.00 06/25/2026 29 24 22,000 16,000 805,640.00 588,800.00 06/26/2026 - 39 - 24,000 - 885,360.00 06/29/2026 9 6 8,020 8,000 296,499.40 297,360.00 06/30/2026 21 1 22,000 14 808,720.00 520.80 June 2026 323 419 377,023 356,014 13,480,387.52 12,749,996.80 FIRST-HALF 2026 2,459 2,721 2,409,959 2,397,967 81,563,405.30 81,539,764.83





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication



+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com



Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com



Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com





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