KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

 | Source: Klépierre Klépierre

REGULATED RELEASE

SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – July 6, 2026

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2026:

  • Available resources on June 30, 2026: 66,719 Klépierre shares and 11,128,074.27 euros;
  • Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,459;
  • Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2026: 2,721;
  • Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,409,959 shares for 81,563,405.30 euros;
  • Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,397,967 shares for 81,539,764.83 euros.

As a reminder,

  • At December 31, 2025, available resources were 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros.
  • At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
01/02/202626326,0074,000871,234.50134,760.00
01/05/2026162225,76810,827851,374.72359,023.32
01/06/2026122916,00036,000523,680.001,186,560.00
01/07/2026-38-35,947-1,211,413.90
01/08/2026281626,00018,000889,460.00617,580.00
01/09/202616-20,000-680,600.00-
01/12/2026211520,00014,000673,800.00472,640.00
01/13/2026501344,00012,3051,468,280.00414,678.50
01/14/2026435218,00032,000595,260.001,062,400.00
01/15/2026192828,00014,000928,480.00466,200.00
01/16/202625924,00014,000794,640.00466,340.00
01/19/2026351219,00010,000622,820.00329,200.00
01/20/2026231134,00018,0001,103,300.00585,720.00
01/21/2026352934,00026,0001,101,940.00845,000.00
01/22/2026214920,00022,000649,400.00719,180.00
01/23/202615414,0006,000453,460.00195,060.00
01/26/2026173210,00022,000324,200.00716,320.00
01/27/2026214812,00124,000388,712.39780,000.00
01/28/2026205511,99935,250388,287.641,147,740.00
01/29/202630524,0006,000778,560.00195,360.00
01/30/2026192512,00017,508387,120.00566,733.96
January 2026492495 438,775 377,837 14,474,609.25 12,471,909.68
02/02/2026292118,00016,000584,280.00521,760.00
02/03/2026463138,0008,0001,222,840.00260,720.00
02/04/2026403137,00032,0001,175,490.001,021,760.00
02/05/202685210,00042,000316,300.001,342,740.00
02/06/2026-34-30,000-982,200.00
02/09/2026132214,78816,000483,863.36526,240.00
02/10/202614120,0002,000653,800.0065,640.00
02/11/20266288,00028,000260,800.00920,640.00
02/12/2026153026,00026,000847,600.00854,100.00
02/13/2026-19-32,000-1,064,000.00
02/16/2026171418,00022,000599,760.00737,000.00
02/17/202611184,00026,098134,200.00884,983.18
02/18/2026142320,00017,902687,400.00617,798.02
02/19/202624630,00010,0001,037,400.00347,600.00
02/20/2026681362,00015,4012,125,360.00535,646.78
02/23/2026254233,37548,0001,142,426.251,647,840.00
02/24/2026264016,00040,000554,720.001,391,200.00
02/25/2026182024,00020,000831,360.00696,200.00
02/26/202612313627,5994,719.20971,484.80
02/27/2026133114,00031,000497,560.001,106,390.00
February 2026388499 393,299 490,000 13,159,878.81 16,495,942.78


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
03/02/202646736,00011,0001,271,520.00391,380.00
03/03/202655-48,000-1,672,320.00-
03/04/202673310,00034,000346,600.001,187,280.00
03/05/2026371034,00018,0001,175,380.00628,740.00
03/06/202617122,0002,000729,300.0067,200.00
03/09/202657-48,000-1,551,360.00-
03/10/202653810,00030,000323,600.00974,100.00
03/11/202641-40,000-1,278,800.00-
03/12/2026232020,00032,000633,000.001,018,880.00
03/13/20267336,00048,000192,720.001,550,400.00
03/16/2026-49-44,361-1,450,604.70
03/17/2026-37-23,639-786,469.53
03/18/2026292030,00016,0001,003,800.00537,760.00
03/19/202644-42,000-1,388,100.00-
03/20/2026291930,0008,000975,300.00264,000.00
03/23/2026562258,00038,0001,839,180.001,215,240.00
03/24/2026222030,00022,000944,400.00698,060.00
03/25/2026292432,00020,0001,003,520.00637,200.00
03/26/2026221326,00014,000812,240.00440,020.00
03/27/202611616,0008,000496,800.00248,720.00
03/30/2026133212,90631,000406,926.18983,010.00
03/31/2026142118,00024,000583,560.00778,800.00
March 2026564405 568,906 424,000 18,628,426.18 13,857,864.23
04/01/2026-40-30,000-993,600.00
04/02/2026141810,00024,000332,300.00804,720.00
04/07/2026193628,00026,000943,600.00882,180.00
04/08/2026154522,00032,000752,180.001,104,640.00
04/09/20263556,00042,000205,080.001,446,900.00
04/10/2026231026,0009,522904,540.00332,698.68
04/13/202631924,0006,594832,320.00229,800.90
04/14/2026-38-38,000-1,331,520.00
04/15/2026232826,00016,000914,160.00565,440.00
04/16/202691616,00013,000561,920.00458,900.00
04/17/2026133716,00024,000560,320.00846,240.00
04/20/2026281012,00014,000422,520.00495,740.00
04/21/2026331024,0006,000843,120.00212,640.00
04/22/202691412,00020,000421,080.00704,200.00
04/23/2026221526,00025,000906,100.00871,750.00
04/24/202632913,89414,000483,094.38488,740.00
04/27/2026151514,40014,000500,112.00487,900.00
04/28/2026333723,60029,014818,920.001,011,718.18
04/29/202636-38,000-1,312,520.00-
04/30/2026301620,00022,000683,400.00754,820.00
April 2026388458 357,894 405,130 12,397,286.38 14,024,147.76


DateBuy side Number of transactionsSell side Number of transactionsBuy side Number of sharesSell side Number of sharesBuy side Traded volume in EURSell side Traded volume in EUR
05/04/2026232930,00012,6881,023,300.00433,929.60
05/05/2026-19-23,312-798,902.24
05/06/20265376,00030,000206,160.001,038,600.00
05/07/2026301740,0008,0021,368,400.00276,789.18
05/08/2026283014,00030,000478,940.001,033,200.00
05/11/2026262414,00022,000482,300.00762,300.00
05/12/2026203026,00024,984901,160.00870,442.56
05/13/202631130,0004,0001,028,400.00137,360.00
05/14/20264262,97220,000101,018.28684,800.00
05/15/202642-24,753-839,621.76-
05/18/202622238,33718,000281,457.12612,540.00
05/19/2026-37-24,000-826,080.00
05/20/20262474,00022,000137,520.00762,740.00
05/21/2026-9-14,000-488,320.00
05/22/2026271616,00012,000556,480.00418,920.00
05/25/20262472,00018,00069,760.00631,260.00
05/26/202620432,0004,0001,108,480.00139,880.00
05/27/2026-24-24,000-831,120.00
05/28/202611136,00020,000208,560.00698,800.00
05/29/2026111218,00014,000631,260.00493,920.00
May 2026304445 274,062 344,986 9,422,817.16 11,939,903.58
06/01/202615-20,000-694,200.00-
06/02/202611620,00012,000693,000.00418,800.00
06/03/2026171020,0008,717688,800.00301,608.20
06/04/20264236,00025,283206,940.00876,308.78
06/05/2026193024,00124,000833,794.74835,440.00
06/08/2026254635,00040,0021,222,900.001,400,070.00
06/09/2026-26-23,998-851,689.02
06/10/20261122,00022,00072,000.00797,500.00
06/11/202630430,0028,0001,100,773.38294,800.00
06/12/2026242634,0008,0001,246,440.00295,120.00
06/15/2026131420,0004,000726,400.00146,600.00
06/16/2026162118,00018,000651,600.00653,400.00
06/17/2026121914,00010,000505,960.00363,500.00
06/18/2026271224,00014,000857,520.00501,060.00
06/19/2026141216,00010,000568,320.00356,900.00
06/22/2026182720,00026,000709,600.00928,200.00
06/23/2026163418,00024,000646,560.00866,160.00
06/24/20262274,00030,000144,720.001,090,800.00
06/25/2026292422,00016,000805,640.00588,800.00
06/26/2026-39-24,000-885,360.00
06/29/2026968,0208,000296,499.40297,360.00
06/30/202621122,00014808,720.00520.80
June 2026323419 377,023 356,014 13,480,387.52 12,749,996.80
FIRST-HALF 20262,4592,7212,409,9592,397,96781,563,405.3081,539,764.83


INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS 
Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication

+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com


Attachment


Attachments

PR_KLEPIERRE_LIQUIDITY CONTRACT H1 2026
GlobeNewswire

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