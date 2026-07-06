KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT
OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 6, 2026
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first half of 2026:
- Available resources on June 30, 2026: 66,719 Klépierre shares and 11,128,074.27 euros;
- Number of transactions on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,459;
- Number of transactions on sell side over first half of 2026: 2,721;
- Traded volume on buy side over first half of 2026: 2,409,959 shares for 81,563,405.30 euros;
- Traded volume on sell side over first half of 2025: 2,397,967 shares for 81,539,764.83 euros.
As a reminder,
- At December 31, 2025, available resources were 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros.
- At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/02/2026
|26
|3
|26,007
|4,000
|871,234.50
|134,760.00
|01/05/2026
|16
|22
|25,768
|10,827
|851,374.72
|359,023.32
|01/06/2026
|12
|29
|16,000
|36,000
|523,680.00
|1,186,560.00
|01/07/2026
|-
|38
|-
|35,947
|-
|1,211,413.90
|01/08/2026
|28
|16
|26,000
|18,000
|889,460.00
|617,580.00
|01/09/2026
|16
|-
|20,000
|-
|680,600.00
|-
|01/12/2026
|21
|15
|20,000
|14,000
|673,800.00
|472,640.00
|01/13/2026
|50
|13
|44,000
|12,305
|1,468,280.00
|414,678.50
|01/14/2026
|43
|52
|18,000
|32,000
|595,260.00
|1,062,400.00
|01/15/2026
|19
|28
|28,000
|14,000
|928,480.00
|466,200.00
|01/16/2026
|25
|9
|24,000
|14,000
|794,640.00
|466,340.00
|01/19/2026
|35
|12
|19,000
|10,000
|622,820.00
|329,200.00
|01/20/2026
|23
|11
|34,000
|18,000
|1,103,300.00
|585,720.00
|01/21/2026
|35
|29
|34,000
|26,000
|1,101,940.00
|845,000.00
|01/22/2026
|21
|49
|20,000
|22,000
|649,400.00
|719,180.00
|01/23/2026
|15
|4
|14,000
|6,000
|453,460.00
|195,060.00
|01/26/2026
|17
|32
|10,000
|22,000
|324,200.00
|716,320.00
|01/27/2026
|21
|48
|12,001
|24,000
|388,712.39
|780,000.00
|01/28/2026
|20
|55
|11,999
|35,250
|388,287.64
|1,147,740.00
|01/29/2026
|30
|5
|24,000
|6,000
|778,560.00
|195,360.00
|01/30/2026
|19
|25
|12,000
|17,508
|387,120.00
|566,733.96
|January 2026
|492
|495
|438,775
|377,837
|14,474,609.25
|12,471,909.68
|02/02/2026
|29
|21
|18,000
|16,000
|584,280.00
|521,760.00
|02/03/2026
|46
|31
|38,000
|8,000
|1,222,840.00
|260,720.00
|02/04/2026
|40
|31
|37,000
|32,000
|1,175,490.00
|1,021,760.00
|02/05/2026
|8
|52
|10,000
|42,000
|316,300.00
|1,342,740.00
|02/06/2026
|-
|34
|-
|30,000
|-
|982,200.00
|02/09/2026
|13
|22
|14,788
|16,000
|483,863.36
|526,240.00
|02/10/2026
|14
|1
|20,000
|2,000
|653,800.00
|65,640.00
|02/11/2026
|6
|28
|8,000
|28,000
|260,800.00
|920,640.00
|02/12/2026
|15
|30
|26,000
|26,000
|847,600.00
|854,100.00
|02/13/2026
|-
|19
|-
|32,000
|-
|1,064,000.00
|02/16/2026
|17
|14
|18,000
|22,000
|599,760.00
|737,000.00
|02/17/2026
|11
|18
|4,000
|26,098
|134,200.00
|884,983.18
|02/18/2026
|14
|23
|20,000
|17,902
|687,400.00
|617,798.02
|02/19/2026
|24
|6
|30,000
|10,000
|1,037,400.00
|347,600.00
|02/20/2026
|68
|13
|62,000
|15,401
|2,125,360.00
|535,646.78
|02/23/2026
|25
|42
|33,375
|48,000
|1,142,426.25
|1,647,840.00
|02/24/2026
|26
|40
|16,000
|40,000
|554,720.00
|1,391,200.00
|02/25/2026
|18
|20
|24,000
|20,000
|831,360.00
|696,200.00
|02/26/2026
|1
|23
|136
|27,599
|4,719.20
|971,484.80
|02/27/2026
|13
|31
|14,000
|31,000
|497,560.00
|1,106,390.00
|February 2026
|388
|499
|393,299
|490,000
|13,159,878.81
|16,495,942.78
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|03/02/2026
|46
|7
|36,000
|11,000
|1,271,520.00
|391,380.00
|03/03/2026
|55
|-
|48,000
|-
|1,672,320.00
|-
|03/04/2026
|7
|33
|10,000
|34,000
|346,600.00
|1,187,280.00
|03/05/2026
|37
|10
|34,000
|18,000
|1,175,380.00
|628,740.00
|03/06/2026
|17
|1
|22,000
|2,000
|729,300.00
|67,200.00
|03/09/2026
|57
|-
|48,000
|-
|1,551,360.00
|-
|03/10/2026
|5
|38
|10,000
|30,000
|323,600.00
|974,100.00
|03/11/2026
|41
|-
|40,000
|-
|1,278,800.00
|-
|03/12/2026
|23
|20
|20,000
|32,000
|633,000.00
|1,018,880.00
|03/13/2026
|7
|33
|6,000
|48,000
|192,720.00
|1,550,400.00
|03/16/2026
|-
|49
|-
|44,361
|-
|1,450,604.70
|03/17/2026
|-
|37
|-
|23,639
|-
|786,469.53
|03/18/2026
|29
|20
|30,000
|16,000
|1,003,800.00
|537,760.00
|03/19/2026
|44
|-
|42,000
|-
|1,388,100.00
|-
|03/20/2026
|29
|19
|30,000
|8,000
|975,300.00
|264,000.00
|03/23/2026
|56
|22
|58,000
|38,000
|1,839,180.00
|1,215,240.00
|03/24/2026
|22
|20
|30,000
|22,000
|944,400.00
|698,060.00
|03/25/2026
|29
|24
|32,000
|20,000
|1,003,520.00
|637,200.00
|03/26/2026
|22
|13
|26,000
|14,000
|812,240.00
|440,020.00
|03/27/2026
|11
|6
|16,000
|8,000
|496,800.00
|248,720.00
|03/30/2026
|13
|32
|12,906
|31,000
|406,926.18
|983,010.00
|03/31/2026
|14
|21
|18,000
|24,000
|583,560.00
|778,800.00
|March 2026
|564
|405
|568,906
|424,000
|18,628,426.18
|13,857,864.23
|04/01/2026
|-
|40
|-
|30,000
|-
|993,600.00
|04/02/2026
|14
|18
|10,000
|24,000
|332,300.00
|804,720.00
|04/07/2026
|19
|36
|28,000
|26,000
|943,600.00
|882,180.00
|04/08/2026
|15
|45
|22,000
|32,000
|752,180.00
|1,104,640.00
|04/09/2026
|3
|55
|6,000
|42,000
|205,080.00
|1,446,900.00
|04/10/2026
|23
|10
|26,000
|9,522
|904,540.00
|332,698.68
|04/13/2026
|31
|9
|24,000
|6,594
|832,320.00
|229,800.90
|04/14/2026
|-
|38
|-
|38,000
|-
|1,331,520.00
|04/15/2026
|23
|28
|26,000
|16,000
|914,160.00
|565,440.00
|04/16/2026
|9
|16
|16,000
|13,000
|561,920.00
|458,900.00
|04/17/2026
|13
|37
|16,000
|24,000
|560,320.00
|846,240.00
|04/20/2026
|28
|10
|12,000
|14,000
|422,520.00
|495,740.00
|04/21/2026
|33
|10
|24,000
|6,000
|843,120.00
|212,640.00
|04/22/2026
|9
|14
|12,000
|20,000
|421,080.00
|704,200.00
|04/23/2026
|22
|15
|26,000
|25,000
|906,100.00
|871,750.00
|04/24/2026
|32
|9
|13,894
|14,000
|483,094.38
|488,740.00
|04/27/2026
|15
|15
|14,400
|14,000
|500,112.00
|487,900.00
|04/28/2026
|33
|37
|23,600
|29,014
|818,920.00
|1,011,718.18
|04/29/2026
|36
|-
|38,000
|-
|1,312,520.00
|-
|04/30/2026
|30
|16
|20,000
|22,000
|683,400.00
|754,820.00
|April 2026
|388
|458
|357,894
|405,130
|12,397,286.38
|14,024,147.76
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|05/04/2026
|23
|29
|30,000
|12,688
|1,023,300.00
|433,929.60
|05/05/2026
|-
|19
|-
|23,312
|-
|798,902.24
|05/06/2026
|5
|37
|6,000
|30,000
|206,160.00
|1,038,600.00
|05/07/2026
|30
|17
|40,000
|8,002
|1,368,400.00
|276,789.18
|05/08/2026
|28
|30
|14,000
|30,000
|478,940.00
|1,033,200.00
|05/11/2026
|26
|24
|14,000
|22,000
|482,300.00
|762,300.00
|05/12/2026
|20
|30
|26,000
|24,984
|901,160.00
|870,442.56
|05/13/2026
|31
|1
|30,000
|4,000
|1,028,400.00
|137,360.00
|05/14/2026
|4
|26
|2,972
|20,000
|101,018.28
|684,800.00
|05/15/2026
|42
|-
|24,753
|-
|839,621.76
|-
|05/18/2026
|22
|23
|8,337
|18,000
|281,457.12
|612,540.00
|05/19/2026
|-
|37
|-
|24,000
|-
|826,080.00
|05/20/2026
|2
|47
|4,000
|22,000
|137,520.00
|762,740.00
|05/21/2026
|-
|9
|-
|14,000
|-
|488,320.00
|05/22/2026
|27
|16
|16,000
|12,000
|556,480.00
|418,920.00
|05/25/2026
|2
|47
|2,000
|18,000
|69,760.00
|631,260.00
|05/26/2026
|20
|4
|32,000
|4,000
|1,108,480.00
|139,880.00
|05/27/2026
|-
|24
|-
|24,000
|-
|831,120.00
|05/28/2026
|11
|13
|6,000
|20,000
|208,560.00
|698,800.00
|05/29/2026
|11
|12
|18,000
|14,000
|631,260.00
|493,920.00
|May 2026
|304
|445
|274,062
|344,986
|9,422,817.16
|11,939,903.58
|06/01/2026
|15
|-
|20,000
|-
|694,200.00
|-
|06/02/2026
|11
|6
|20,000
|12,000
|693,000.00
|418,800.00
|06/03/2026
|17
|10
|20,000
|8,717
|688,800.00
|301,608.20
|06/04/2026
|4
|23
|6,000
|25,283
|206,940.00
|876,308.78
|06/05/2026
|19
|30
|24,001
|24,000
|833,794.74
|835,440.00
|06/08/2026
|25
|46
|35,000
|40,002
|1,222,900.00
|1,400,070.00
|06/09/2026
|-
|26
|-
|23,998
|-
|851,689.02
|06/10/2026
|1
|12
|2,000
|22,000
|72,000.00
|797,500.00
|06/11/2026
|30
|4
|30,002
|8,000
|1,100,773.38
|294,800.00
|06/12/2026
|24
|26
|34,000
|8,000
|1,246,440.00
|295,120.00
|06/15/2026
|13
|14
|20,000
|4,000
|726,400.00
|146,600.00
|06/16/2026
|16
|21
|18,000
|18,000
|651,600.00
|653,400.00
|06/17/2026
|12
|19
|14,000
|10,000
|505,960.00
|363,500.00
|06/18/2026
|27
|12
|24,000
|14,000
|857,520.00
|501,060.00
|06/19/2026
|14
|12
|16,000
|10,000
|568,320.00
|356,900.00
|06/22/2026
|18
|27
|20,000
|26,000
|709,600.00
|928,200.00
|06/23/2026
|16
|34
|18,000
|24,000
|646,560.00
|866,160.00
|06/24/2026
|2
|27
|4,000
|30,000
|144,720.00
|1,090,800.00
|06/25/2026
|29
|24
|22,000
|16,000
|805,640.00
|588,800.00
|06/26/2026
|-
|39
|-
|24,000
|-
|885,360.00
|06/29/2026
|9
|6
|8,020
|8,000
|296,499.40
|297,360.00
|06/30/2026
|21
|1
|22,000
|14
|808,720.00
|520.80
|June 2026
|323
|419
|377,023
|356,014
|13,480,387.52
|12,749,996.80
|FIRST-HALF 2026
|2,459
|2,721
|2,409,959
|2,397,967
|81,563,405.30
|81,539,764.83
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
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