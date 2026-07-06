ANSR Research Highlights Broadening GCC Set-Up Activity in H1 2026

BENGALURU, KA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - July 06, 2026 -

ANSR today released its H1 2026 GCC setup landscape report, showing that Global Capability Center formation continues to broaden across company size, sector, and source geography as enterprises use India entry as a strategic capability-building move rather than a late-stage scale decision. The report finds that the first half of 2026 saw a cohort shaped not only by established global enterprises, but also by a growing mix of mid-market and emerging companies entering the GCC model earlier in their growth journeys. For more on ANSR's GCC services, visit ansr.com/global-capability-center.

According to the report, North America accounted for nearly two-thirds of the H1 2026 cohort, with 40 of 62 companies originating from the region and 39 of those from the United States. Europe contributed 20 companies, with Germany and the UK among the leading source countries, while Asia-Pacific origins, including Australia and Japan, accounted for a smaller but visible share of the cohort.

The findings also point to a broader sector mix than in earlier waves of GCC expansion. The report notes the presence of AI-native companies spanning drug discovery, voice, agentic platforms, marketing technology, and security, while BFSI and healthcare also feature prominently in the cohort, indicating that GCC adoption is no longer confined to traditional technology-led expansion models. This shift suggests that companies are increasingly using GCCs to build specialized capabilities tied to product innovation, platform development, and operational resilience.

"A clear pattern in H1 2026 is that GCC adoption is becoming more capability-led, more sector-diverse and more accessible to growth-stage companies," said Smitha Hemmigae, Chief Market Officer at ANSR. "This signals a broader shift in how enterprises are building for the future. GCCs are no longer extensions of the enterprise. They are increasingly becoming the enterprise, housing critical capabilities, driving transformation and shaping business outcomes. As AI becomes a board-level mandate, GCCs will play a central role in bringing together talent, technology and operating models to embed intelligence across the organization."

A notable pattern in the report is the rise of smaller and privately held firms in the setup landscape. The largest single revenue band in the H1 2026 cohort was companies with under $100 million in revenue, representing 17 firms or 27 percent of the total, and the report states that private companies outnumbered public companies overall. ANSR says this signals a structural shift in the market, with India entry increasingly viewed as an early-stage strategic lever rather than an option reserved for the largest multinational enterprises.

The report suggests that this evolution reflects changing enterprise priorities around access to talent, speed of capability build-out, and the need for more resilient global operating models. As AI adoption accelerates and companies face pressure to scale engineering, data, product, and business operations functions with greater flexibility, the GCC model appears to be attracting a wider set of organizations seeking long-term strategic value beyond labor arbitrage alone.

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ANSR said the H1 2026 landscape underscores a maturing market in which GCC creation is becoming more diverse, more capability-led, and more closely aligned with business transformation agendas. With participation expanding across geographies, industries, and revenue bands, the report indicates that the next phase of GCC growth is likely to be defined by specialization, earlier market entry, and a stronger role for mid-market enterprises in shaping the ecosystem. Download the full report here GCC Setup Landscape for H1 2026.



About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To learn more, visit ansr.com.

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