Crown Expands Ottawa Property Management Portfolio with Minto Place

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Realty Partners (“Crown”) today announced that it has been appointed to provide property management services for Minto Place, a 950,000 square foot complex in the heart of downtown Ottawa.

Minto Place is one of the market’s most recognizable office destinations, pairing premium office space with street-level retail in a connected, amenity-rich setting.

Crown was selected as the incoming property manager based on its integrated operating platform, deep expertise in managing institutional assets, and proven ability to unlock value through strategic asset repositioning.

That mandate begins with the next phase of Minto Place's evolution, starting with reintroducing the office tower at 180 Kent Street. The initiative will modernize the main lobby, common spaces, enhance amenities, strengthen sustainability initiatives, and create an elevated workplace experience.

Colliers will continue to lead office leasing at the property.

This expands Crown’s relationship with Mackenzie Investments and establishes new partnerships with LaSalle Investment Management and Minto Group, growing Crown’s third-party property management client base and underscoring the confidence leading owners place in Crown’s hands-on, value-add approach.

“We are excited to bring our vertically integrated Real Estate Services platform to Minto Place and build on our depth of platform within the Ottawa market,” said Scott Watson, Managing Partner. “By purposefully combining property management, tenant experience, accounting, and construction management under one roof, we can move quickly, outperform the market, and deliver a superior experience for tenants. We look forward to working alongside ownership to enhance the performance of this exceptional complex.”

The appointment reflects the continued growth of Crown’s Ottawa platform. The addition of Minto Place brings Crown’s footprint in Ottawa to over 4 million square feet and grows the firm’s total portfolio under management to 12.5 million square feet across 67 buildings.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Watson

Managing Partner

Crown Realty Partners

swatson@crp-cpmi.com

About Crown Realty Partners:

Crown Realty Partners is an integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm with a strong focus on value-add opportunities throughout Canada. With over 12.5 million square feet of real assets under management, Crown has a well-established track record, an experienced team, and takes a hands-on approach to provide superior returns for investors and better workplaces for tenants. crownrealtypartners.com

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