VALLOUREC : DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM 06/29/2026 TO 06/30/2026

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM 06/29/2026 TO 06/30/2026

Meudon (France), on July 6th, 2026

Share buyback program (ISIN Code : FR0013506730) implemented in accordance with the authorization given by the Shareholders' General Meeting of Vallourec SA (LEI : 969500P2Q1B47H4MCJ34) on May 21, 2026 (twelfth resolution).





Day of the transaction



Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Market Code 06/29/2026 95 727 20,6284 CEUX 06/29/2026 173 965 20,6276 XPAR 06/29/2026 17 413 20,6298 AQEU 06/29/2026 13 196 20,6342 TQEX 06/30/2026 174 716 20,5194 XPAR 06/30/2026 94 085 20,4865 CEUX 06/30/2026 13 391 20,4902 TQEX 06/30/2026 17 206 20,4936 AQEU 599 699 20,5674

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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