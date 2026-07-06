What is Excellence Behind the Wheel? Sysco’s 25 Inductees to the 2026 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (SYY) is proud to announce that 25 delivery partners have been named to the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) 2026 Truck Driver Hall of Fame, one of the highest honors in foodservice distribution.



Sysco’s inductees are part of a record-breaking Hall of Fame class of 108 drivers recognized by IFDA this year. Nearly doubling Sysco's representation from last year, the recognition reflects the strength of the company’s transportation teams and its ongoing commitment to safety and operational excellence.



Hall of Fame drivers must meet rigorous standards:

At least 25 years of continuous service with an IFDA member company.

25 years without a chargeable accident.

No moving violations within the past five years.





Induction into the Hall of Fame represents a lifetime achievement and a testament to a decades-long career of safe driving, customer service and professional excellence.



“Our delivery partners are the face of our business, and we are incredibly proud of their great work, reliability and commitment to safety. They earned this well-deserved recognition from IFDA because of this dedication to our communities and customers,” said Bryce White, Vice President for U.S. Operations and Global Center of Excellence at Sysco.

Sysco delivery partners play a vital role in helping the company's customers succeed every day. Beyond safely operating specialized equipment and navigating complex delivery routes, they serve as trusted frontline representatives, building relationships with customers and helping restaurants, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other food-away-from-home operators receive the quality products and service they expect.



The 2026 Sysco inductees will be recognized on Sept. 14, 2026 at the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame ceremony in San Antonio.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 339 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com .

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For more information contact:



Media Contact

Ramit Plushnick-Masti

ramit.masti@sysco.com

713-703-4898

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d7e035-ced1-4ef5-8fd9-8afe20628986

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