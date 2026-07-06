BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE – ESI), Boundless Bio Inc. (Nasdaq – BOLD), Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL), Dana Incorporated (NYSE – DAN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE – ESI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Element Solutions will be acquired by Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq - SOLS) in a cash and stock deal where Element Solutions shareholders will receive, for each share of Element common stock, $10.00 in cash and 0.500 shares of Solstice common stock, representing implied consideration of approximately $50.10 per Element share. The investigation concerns whether the Element Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/element-solutions-inc-nyse-esi/.

Boundless Bio Inc. (Nasdaq – BOLD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Boundless Bio will be acquired by Serapha Bio, Inc. Pre-merger Boundless Bio stockholders are expected to own approximately 3.7% of the combined company and the pre-merger Serapha stockholders are expected to own approximately 96.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Boundless Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/boundless-bio-inc-nasdaq-bold/.

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq – NUVL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Nuvalent will be acquired by GSK plc (NYSE - GSK) for $124.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Nuvalent Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nuvalent-inc-nasdaq-nuvl/.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE – DAN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Dana will be acquired by Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE - ETN) in a transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion. Eaton shareholders will own at least 50.1% and Dana shareholders owning approximately 49.9% of the combined company at close. Eaton will receive a cash distribution of approximately $1.1 billion (subject to adjustments for cash and indebtedness). The investigation concerns whether the Dana Incorporated Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dana-incorporated-nyse-dan/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.