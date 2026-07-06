Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2026

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As of June 30, 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by NATEXIS ODDO BHF under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of June 30, 2026:

39,832 shares

€675,514

Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 1,953

Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 1,954

Volume traded on buy side over the period: 702,179 shares for €5,116,001

Volume traded on sell side over the period: 695,284 shares for €5,098,712

As a reminder, when the contract started, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

30,384 shares

€1,000,000

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, on July 23th (after market hours)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 3.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 12 GW.







Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.







As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.







With more than 1,900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, among others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and Sustainalitycs ratings . Voltalia

Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifn

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

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