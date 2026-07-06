BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: LCI Industries (NYSE – LCII), Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq – IRDM), Bio-Techne Corporation (Nasdaq – TECH), Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE – ACA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

LCI Industries (NYSE – LCII)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, LCI will be acquired by Patrick Industries (Nasdaq - PATK) in an all-stock merger where LCI shareholders will receive 1.2440 shares of Patrick Industries common stock for each share of LCI common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the LCI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lci-industries-nyse-lcii/.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq – IRDM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Iridium will be acquired by Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq - RKLB) for $54 per share in a cash and stock transaction, representing an enterprise value for Iridium of approximately $8.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Iridium Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/iridium-communications-inc-nasdaq-irdm/.

Bio-Techne Corporation (Nasdaq – TECH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Bio-Techne Corporation will be acquired by Merck KGaA for $73.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $11.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Bio-Techne Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bio-techne-corporation-nasdaq-tech/.

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE – ACA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Arcosa will be acquired by CRH (NYSE - CRH) for $150.00 a share in cash with a total enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Arcosa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/arcosa-inc-nyse-aca/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.