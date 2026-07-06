Egide: Availability of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, July 6, 2026 – 6:00pm (CET)

Press release

Availability

of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, announces that it has made its Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 available to the public and filed it with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The 2025 Annual Financial Report can be consulted on the Group’s website, www.egide-group.com, in the Finance / Financial information / Financial reports section.

The following documents have been included in the 2025 Annual Financial Report:

the 2025 activity report,

the 2025 consolidated financial statements,

the 2025 financial statements of Egide SA,

the statutory auditors’ report on the 2025 consolidated financial statements,

the statutory auditors’ report on the 2025 financial statements of Egide SA.





The Company draws investors’ attention to the fact that the statutory auditors expressed reservations in their audit report on the 2025 separate and consolidated financial statements. Consequently, they were unable to certify them. The main uncertainties relate to:

the ability to continue as a going concern, particularly in light of the US subsidiaries’ cash requirements and the support provided by Egide SA,

the carrying amount of the Group’s property, plant and equipment compared with projected future cash flows,

the absence of a formalized intra-group agreement,

the valuation method used for inventories at the US entities.

GENERAL MEETING

The Company informs its shareholders that the General Meeting will be held on September 10, 2026 at 11:00 am in Bollène.

Other documents relating to the General Meeting will be available in the “General Meeting” section of Egide’s website, in accordance with current regulations.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Information Dates 2026 half-year revenue July 27, 2026 (before trading) Annual General Meeting September 10, 2026 2026 half-year results October 19, 2026 (before trading)

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand Marty - infofi@fr.egide-group.com

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