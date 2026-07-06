BUREAU VERITAS - Half-year report on the liquidity contract

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France – July 06, 2026

Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bureau Veritas to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2026, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

10,000 Bureau Veritas shares

10,608,832 euros (in cash)

In the first half-year of 2026, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 3,682,032 shares (13,032 transactions) for a total of 99,341,719.50 euros

Shares sold: 3,672,032 shares (13,723 transactions) for a total of 99,044,684.61 euros

It should be noted that:

At the last half-year report date, on December 31, 2025, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 Bureau Veritas share

10,905,867 euros (in cash)

In the second half-year of 2025, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 3,031,487 shares (8,026 transactions) for a total of 82,209,497.39 euros

Shares sold: 3,046,487 shares (10,887 transactions) for a total of 82,605,150.06 euros

On July 1st, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

95,649 Bureau Veritas shares

7,009,256 euros (in cash)

Following the reorganization within the Rothschild & Co group and the transfer of market-making activities from Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter took over the management of Bureau Veritas’ liquidity contract (Euronext Paris FR0006174348) effective July 1st, 2026. This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are published in the half-year reports.

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