Ducks Unlimited Canada names former New Brunswick Premier Shawn Graham as its 47th President

STONEWALL, Manitoba, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Ducks Unlimited Canada’s annual general meeting on June 20 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Shawn Graham was elected incoming president of the national conservation organization’s volunteer board of directors.

A long-standing champion of conservation and public service, Graham brings decades of leadership experience, a deep connection to Canada’s natural landscapes, and a lifelong commitment to Ducks Unlimited Canada. His appointment reflects both his history with the organization and his vision for advancing its impact at a critical time for nature and climate resilience.

“I’m deeply honoured by our board of directors and the confidence they have placed in me to help further Ducks Unlimited Canada’s mission as president,” said Shawn Graham, who has served as vice-president of DUC’s board for two years before becoming the nonprofit’s 47th president. “I would also like to recognize the outstanding leadership of my predecessor, Patrick O’Connor, whose dedication and stewardship during his role as president have strengthened DUC and positioned us for continued success.”

Graham’s relationship with DUC began more than 30 years ago as a university student attending a local Ducks Unlimited Canada fundraising dinner in Kent County, New Brunswick. Inspired by the community spirit and conservation mission, he soon joined the local volunteer committee, eventually becoming chair.

“That first experience opened my eyes to the power of grassroots conservation and the role communities can play in protecting habitats,” said Graham. “It was the beginning of a lifelong connection.”

From those early volunteer roots, Graham continued to serve DUC at both the provincial and national levels. After a distinguished 15-year career in public office, including serving as Premier of New Brunswick from 2006-2010, he joined DUC’s national board in 2011. Since then, he has contributed extensively, including serving as chair on key committees such as governance and government relations.

Throughout his career in public service, Graham has consistently demonstrated a commitment to conservation and collaborative leadership. As Premier, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Atlantic Habitat Fund—an innovative, multi-partner initiative that brought together provincial, federal and organizational investments to support wetland conservation in Atlantic Canada.

As president, Graham stated that financial resilience will be a high priority during his term so that the organization can scale its important conservation work to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

First, he plans to expand partnerships with like-minded organizations to unlock new sources of investment in conservation. “We have one of the strongest conservation brands in Canada and our work benefits organizations, their employees, and their customers in a variety of ways” he said.

Second, he aims to replicate the success of the Atlantic Habitat Fund across the country by establishing a framework for national and provincial partnerships to support much needed infrastructure and habitat investment. This approach would bring together governments and partners to secure long-term funding for conservation priorities nationwide.

Beyond these priorities, Graham is committed to broadening DUC’s community engagement. . He emphasizes the importance of engaging all ages and communities, including newcomers to Canada, many of whom bring a passion for the outdoors and conservation stewardship.

“We have an opportunity to grow our community and ensure more Canadians see themselves as part of Ducks Unlimited Canada,” Graham said. “That means opening the tent wider and building connections with people who want to engage with nature but may not yet know how.”

At the heart of his leadership philosophy is a belief in teamwork and shared purpose.

“What motivates me most is the people,” Graham said. “Ducks Unlimited Canada has an incredible network of staff and volunteers who are deeply committed to conservation. It’s an honour to help lead that team as we continue to build on a strong foundation.”

Graham’s personal connection to nature continues to shape his perspective. Raised in rural New Brunswick, he and his wife, Dr. Roxanne Reeves, reside along the Richibucto River, and he maintains a close relationship with the land through hunting, canoeing and time spent outdoors with family and friends.

This grounding in place reinforces his commitment to ensuring future generations can experience Canada’s natural heritage. “Growing up in a rural community teaches you the value of wetlands and wild places – not just for wildlife, but for people and communities,” he said.

Along with Shawn Graham’s appointment, the organization named the following individuals as officers of the board (see list below) and welcomed new board members while recognizing those retiring for their service.

Read Ducks Unlimited Canada’s profile page about Shawn Graham.

Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Officers of the Board (effective June 20, 2026)

Patrick O’Connor Chair Shawn Graham President Andre Tremblay Vice-President Joseph Mazon Treasurer Tom Davidson Secretary Patrick Kehoe Acting Chief Executive Officer

Ducks Unlimited Canada Media Contact: media@ducks.ca

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af3209be-b6b3-41d6-b6b3-30eb3f6d0a31