MannyPay Global Launches U.S. Merchant Processing Division to Help Small Businesses Lower Payment Costs and Accelerate Growth





Backed by global icon Manny Pacquiao, the company introduces a merchant-first payments platform — spanning card processing, integrated commerce technology, and business banking — built to help U.S. businesses keep more of what they earn

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannyPay Global Inc. today announced the U.S. launch of its merchant payment processing division, extending a platform proven internationally into one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing financial-technology markets. Delivered through MannyPay.io, the division equips American businesses of every size with an integrated suite of payment and commerce solutions engineered around a single objective: lowering the cost of accepting payments so merchants can reinvest in growth.

The launch brings to the United States a comprehensive portfolio that includes credit and debit card processing, payment gateways, point-of-sale systems, virtual terminals, eCommerce integrations, recurring billing, mobile payments, ACH processing, business financing, fraud prevention, chargeback management, business banking solutions, and specialized programs for both traditional and high-risk industries. The expansion builds on the momentum of MannyPay’s regulated digital-payments platform in the Philippines, positioning the company to serve merchants ranging from independent entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses to national enterprises.

A DEFINING MOMENT IN A HIGH-GROWTH MARKET

MannyPay Global enters the U.S. market at a structural inflection point. The U.S. digital-payments market was valued at roughly $42.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $208.8 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of about 17.2%. The United States already commands the highest digital-payments transaction value of any nation, an estimated $10.9 trillion in 2026, and payment processing represents the single largest revenue category within the global digital-payments landscape.

The behavioral shift underpinning this growth is now decisive. Worldwide, cash fell to roughly 46% of payments in 2025, down from 50% two years earlier, and 62% of adults reported making or receiving a digital payment in 2024. As commerce moves online, in-store, and mobile at once, merchant service providers have evolved from transaction processors into strategic technology partners — precisely the position MannyPay Global is built to occupy.

THE PROBLEM: PAYMENT COSTS ARE ERODING SMALL-BUSINESS MARGINS

For most merchants, payment acceptance is among the largest recurring operating expenses. U.S. card processing (“swipe”) fees reached an estimated $224 billion in 2023 — a cost second only to labor for many businesses. A typical U.S. small business pays roughly 2.5% to 3.5% on every card transaction, while transaction fees can consume anywhere from 0.5% to 5% of a sale. Against an average small-business net margin near 10%, even a fractional reduction in processing costs can meaningfully change profitability.

MannyPay Global was founded to address exactly this gap. Rather than treating processing as a commodity, the company is committed to transparent, competitive pricing and modern technology designed to help merchants retain more revenue — a mission, not a slogan. As regulatory scrutiny of interchange intensifies and landmark network settlements are projected to return tens of billions of dollars to U.S. businesses over the coming years, MannyPay Global intends to stand on the side of the merchant.

A MERCHANT-FIRST PLATFORM, NOT JUST A PROCESSOR

Unlike processors focused solely on the transaction, MannyPay Global has built a platform oriented toward long-term business growth. The company pairs advanced payment technology with dedicated relationship management, industry-specific expertise, proactive risk management, and business intelligence — delivering flexible solutions tailored to each merchant’s operations, whether they sell online, in-store, on mobile, or across borders. The result is a system designed to increase approval rates, improve operational efficiency, reduce fraud, and simplify day-to-day business management.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, yet millions continue to pay unnecessarily high processing fees that directly reduce their profitability. Throughout my life I have believed in creating opportunities that help people succeed. MannyPay was built with that same purpose — to give entrepreneurs access to better technology, fair pricing, and trusted support, so they can keep more of what they earn and reinvest it in their businesses, their employees, and their communities.”

— Manny Pacquiao, Chairman, MannyPay Global Inc.

CHAMPIONING THE FILIPINO COMMUNITY

MannyPay Global’s roots run directly through the Filipino community. Its platform was first proven in the Philippines, where it operates as a regulated digital-payments provider, and that foundation now anchors a specific commitment in the United States: helping Filipino-owned businesses — from restaurants and grocers to remittance-driven family enterprises — access modern payment technology, fair pricing, and dedicated support. Guided by Manny Pacquiao’s lifelong dedication to uplifting his community, the company is prioritizing Filipino-American merchants and cross-border commerce as a launch focus, honoring the community that shaped its founding while extending the same opportunity to underserved small businesses nationwide.

BUILT FOR EVERY BUSINESS

MannyPay Global delivers customized payment solutions across dozens of verticals, including:

Retail

Restaurants & Hospitality

eCommerce

Medical & Healthcare

Professional Services

Automotive

Home Services

Salons & Beauty

Grocery

Hotels & Travel

Veterinary

Food Trucks

Jewelry & Furniture

Cannabis & CBD

Nutraceuticals

High-Risk & Specialty Merchants

Whether merchants operate locally or internationally, the platform provides flexible technology engineered to raise approval rates, strengthen fraud protection, and streamline operations across channels.

TECHNOLOGY BEYOND PAYMENT PROCESSING

MannyPay Global’s vision extends well beyond accepting cards. The company is building an integrated financial-technology ecosystem that helps businesses operate more intelligently, including:

Payment Gateway Technology

Smart POS Systems

Mobile Payment Solutions

Business Banking

ACH & Electronic Payments

Virtual Terminals

eCommerce Integrations

Subscription & Recurring Billing

Invoice & Payment Links

Business Financing

Fraud Prevention & Chargeback Management

International Payment Acceptance

Real-Time Reporting & Analytics

API & Developer Integrations

Planned initiatives include expanded financial services, cross-border payment capabilities, embedded finance, digital wallets, and AI-powered merchant analytics as the company scales internationally.

A LEADERSHIP TEAM BUILT FOR SCALE

MannyPay Global brings together an executive team with decades of combined experience across financial technology, payment infrastructure, software development, merchant acquiring, business development, compliance, and global operations. The team is focused on building a technology-first organization capable of supporting businesses at every stage — from startup entrepreneurs to multinational enterprises.

“Our mission is much bigger than processing transactions. We are building a payments company for the next generation of commerce. Businesses today need more than a processor — they need a strategic technology partner that helps them scale, automate operations, reduce costs, protect revenue, and unlock new growth. MannyPay pairs enterprise-grade infrastructure with genuinely personal service to deliver exactly that. Our vision is to build one of the world’s most trusted payment-technology brands, and this launch is only the beginning of a much larger global strategy that unifies payments, financial technology, business banking, and digital commerce under one ecosystem.”

— Jas Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, MannyPay Global Inc.

“Working alongside Manny has reinforced what makes this partnership so special — his unwavering commitment to helping people succeed. MannyPay was built on the belief that when small businesses thrive, entire communities benefit. By combining Manny’s vision with our decades of experience in payments, we’re delivering a platform that empowers entrepreneurs with better technology, great pricing, and a trusted partner focused on their long-term success. We couldn’t be more excited to launch MannyPay and begin making a meaningful difference for businesses across the United States and Canada.”

— Jimmy Virk, President, MannyPay Global Inc.

“I’m honored to join MannyPay as Executive Vice President and help bring Manny’s vision to life. Together, we’re building a payments ecosystem that empowers merchants with world-class financial technology while creating new opportunities for merchants to grow both locally and globally.”

— Martin Khemmoro, Executive Vice President, MannyPay Global Inc.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND WHAT COMES NEXT

The U.S. merchant processing launch is the first phase of a broader international expansion strategy. With the U.S. digital-payments market on track to grow more than fourfold over the coming decade, MannyPay Global intends to invest steadily in technology, strategic partnerships, banking relationships, payment infrastructure, AI-driven merchant tools, and additional financial products — building recurring, transaction-based revenue as it grows its merchant base across low-risk and specialty verticals.

As businesses increasingly demand faster, smarter, and more integrated payment experiences, MannyPay Global believes it is well positioned to become a meaningful participant in the future of digital commerce. For additional information, visit MannyPay.io .

ABOUT MANNYPAY GLOBAL INC.

MannyPay Global Inc. is a financial-technology company delivering payment processing, merchant acquiring, business banking, and digital-commerce solutions for businesses worldwide. Combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with customer-first service, the company provides secure, scalable, technology-driven tools that help merchants accept payments, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth. Through continued investment in innovation and strategic partnerships, MannyPay Global is building an integrated financial ecosystem designed to support businesses at every stage of their journey.

MEDIA CONTACT

MannyPay Global Inc.

Media Relations

Email: press@mannypay.io

Web: MannyPay.io

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding market opportunity, product plans, and growth strategy. Such statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. MannyPay Global does not guarantee specific savings, and processing outcomes vary by merchant, industry, and transaction profile.

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