RBLX Investors Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in Roblox Corporation Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) securities between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Roblox is a gaming and creation platform. The platform itself consists of the Roblox Client, the Roblox Studio, and the Roblox Cloud.

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What is the class period? October 30, 2025 - April 30, 2026

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Misled Investors Regarding the Impact of Its Age Verification Rollout on User Growth and Fiscal 2026 Performance

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Roblox’s expected growth potential for fiscal year 2026 following the rollout of its new age verification features. Defendants expressed significant confidence in the Company’s purported “tremendous organic growth” and minimized the severity and certainty of headwinds associated with the rollout. On February 5, 2026, defendants provided guidance of 22-26% bookings growth for fiscal 2026, which allegedly factored in anticipated headwinds identified during earlier testing runs of the age verification rollout. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements while failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning Roblox’s true organic growth potential; notably, that enrollment in the age verification rollout would quickly taper, slowing on-platform communication, reducing app store ratings, and resulting in a significant decline in organic growth. Such statements, absent these material facts, caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Roblox securities at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff alleges that on April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Management slashed bookings growth guidance down to 8-12% and a corresponding decline to margin expectations. Defendants disclosed the age verification rollout had caused much more significant impacts to engagement and organic growth than management had previously suggested and age check adoption had only increased to 51% global daily active users, from 45% at the end of the previous quarter. On this news, Roblox’s stock price fell to $45.13 per share on May 1, 2026, a decline of about 18.33% in the span of just a single day.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Roblox Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by August 7, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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