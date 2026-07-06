Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 6 July 2026
Corporate Announcement 24/2026
Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.
Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Longevity Strategy Fund A/S, holds more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 30 June 2026, Longevity Strategy Fund A/S has purchased shares in Ress Life Investments A/S and therefore now holds 8,119 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 4,059,500 corresponding to 6.83% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@finserve.se
Tel + 46 73 660 72 42
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