Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12

DK-1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 6 July 2026

Corporate Announcement 24/2026

Major shareholder announcement pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notification that Longevity Strategy Fund A/S, holds more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 30 June 2026, Longevity Strategy Fund A/S has purchased shares in Ress Life Investments A/S and therefore now holds 8,119 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 4,059,500 corresponding to 6.83% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@finserve.se

Tel + 46 73 660 72 42

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