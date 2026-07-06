Momcozy launches the Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band with enhanced support for twin and multiple pregnancies

New York, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global maternity and baby care brand dedicated to supporting parents through every stage of their journey, today announced the launch of the Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band, an advanced support band designed specifically for expectant mothers carrying twins, multiples, or larger baby bumps who need additional comfort and stability throughout pregnancy. The Momcozy Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band is available now at momcozy.com for $69.99.





Developed to provide stronger support where it is needed most, the Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band features a full-body support system that redistributes weight across the body to help alleviate pressure on the abdomen, lower back and shoulders. Designed for use from 18 to 39 weeks of pregnancy, the band provides targeted support while allowing mothers to move comfortably throughout the day.

As pregnancy progresses, carrying additional weight can place increased strain on the back, core and shoulders. The Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band addresses these challenges with an optimised lifting angle and wide contoured belly cradle that gently supports the bump from underneath without uncomfortable compression. This helps reduce downward pressure while providing a more comfortable and secure fit.

At the heart of the design is Momcozy's proprietary 2.0 Ergonest Support Structure™, featuring dual-side stays that conform to the shape of the back to provide flexible yet firm support. The structure helps distribute pressure more evenly across the body, reducing fatigue and easing pregnancy-related back discomfort.

The ergonomic racerback design further enhances comfort by distributing belly weight across the shoulders. Wide padded straps follow the natural curve of the shoulders to minimise pressure points .

Recognising that every pregnancy is different, Momcozy has incorporated multiple adjustment points to ensure a personalised fit as the bump grows. Adjustable straps, extended Velcro fastening and integrated grab handles allow expectant mothers to make changes quickly and easily, including during the later stages of pregnancy when bending can become more difficult. Dual-side adjustments allow easy use even in later stages without bending.

The belly band is constructed from buttery-soft, breathable fabric featuring integrated airflow channels that help dissipate heat and improve comfort during extended wear. Additional grip strips help keep the band securely in place throughout the day while reducing friction against clothing and skin.

While specifically developed for mothers expecting twins or multiples, the Go As You Grow™ Maternity Belly Band is also ideal for women carrying larger single babies, plus-size pregnancies, expectant mothers whose jobs involve prolonged periods of standing, and anyone seeking additional abdominal and lower back support throughout pregnancy.

About Momcozy:

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey. *Momcozy global sales data as of December 2025.