Furnished Quarters Named Best Apartment Rental Company in Cambridge, MA

Cambridge, MA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furnished Quarters, a family-owned and operated leader in the furnished housing and corporate housing industry, has been honored as the best apartment rental company in Cambridge, MA by Off the MRKT. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to providing exceptional housing solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse clientele.

Founded in 1998, Furnished Quarters has consistently delivered custom corporate housing solutions across various industries. The company's human-centric approach has made it a preferred choice for Fortune 500 companies, continually striving to enhance the guest experience with warmth and care.

Off the MRKT, a renowned lifestyle publication, evaluated numerous apartment rental companies in Cambridge, MA, based on criteria such as customer satisfaction, quality of accommodations, and innovation in service delivery. Furnished Quarters emerged as the top contender, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence.

"This recognition by Off the MRKT is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing unparalleled service to our guests," said Lori Thomas, Vice President of Marketing for Furnished Quarters. "We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our efforts in making every guest's stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible."

Furnished Quarters' success is attributed to its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients while maintaining a personal touch that sets it apart from competitors. The company's innovative solutions and attention to detail have solidified its reputation as a leader in the corporate housing sector.

As Furnished Quarters continues to expand its reach, the company remains committed to its core values of quality, care, and customer satisfaction. This prestigious award from Off the MRKT serves as a milestone in the company's journey, inspiring further growth and excellence in the years to come.

About Furnished Quarters:

Furnished Quarters is a family-owned and operated furnished housing and corporate housing provider founded in 1998. Specializing in custom corporate housing solutions for a range of industries, Furnished Quarters has continued to grow with a strong sense of warmth and care for each guest. That human-centric approach has made the company a top choice for Fortune 500 companies and a leader in striving to always improve their guests' stays.

Press Inquiries

Lori Thomas

lori.thomas [at] furnishedquarters.com

https://www.furnishedquarters.com/