TPI Composites Successfully Emerges from Chapter 11 under New Ownership; Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Wind Energy, Field Services, and Blade Manufacturing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., a leading independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, today announced that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11. Going forward, TPI's Iowa and Juarez, Mexico manufacturing businesses and its global field services business will continue to be operated under the TPI brand and owned by Energy Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in energy transition, electrification, and decarbonization infrastructure.

With an optimized capital structure, no debt, and the financial backing of ECP, TPI emerges as a leaner, more agile enterprise.

Accelerating the North American Wind Market

TPI is anchoring its strategy around the robust North American wind energy market. Backed by ECP's extensive portfolio and deep expertise across the energy value chain, TPI will leverage its domestic and regional manufacturing footprint to meet the demand for advanced, utility-scale wind blade production in the United States and Mexico driven by America's surging electricity demand.

With a stronger balance sheet, TPI plans to accelerate its investment in manufacturing innovations—such as its BladeAssure digital quality suite—to deliver next-generation, high-performance composite solutions to the wind industry.

Expanding World-Class Field Services in North America and Europe

In addition to its premier manufacturing business, TPI is expanding its specialized Field Services division across both North America and Europe. As global wind fleets mature, the demand for highly technical inspection, preventative maintenance, and structural repair has intensified.

TPI's Field Services team offers utilities, wind farm owners and operators, and OEMs a global network of certified technicians, advanced diagnostics, and automated repair solutions. TPI's global service footprint can support wind assets across both continents to ensure maximum uptime, operational efficiency, and structural longevity throughout their lifecycles.

A Stronger Foundation for the Clean Energy Transition

"Today marks a transformative new chapter for TPI Composites," said Bill Siwek, President and CEO. "We have successfully restructured our balance sheet to emerge as a financially strong partner to our customers. Partnering with Energy Capital Partners gives us the stability and capital necessary to deepen our commitments to the North American manufacturing market and scale our critical Field Services teams across North America and Europe. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, suppliers, partners, professionals, and dedicated workforce for their unwavering support throughout this difficult process."

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, a trusted, long-term manufacturing partner to the global wind energy market, provides high-quality, cost-effective composite wind blades backed by advanced manufacturing capabilities and our proprietary, AI driven BladeAssure™ validation platform. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, operates factories in the U.S. and Mexico and has an engineering development center in Denmark with global service operations in the U.S., Mexico, and EU.

About Energy Capital Partners (ECP)

Energy Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a leading investor across energy transition, electrification, and decarbonization infrastructure assets. The ECP team has managed significantly scaled capital across leadership sectors including power generation, renewables, storage, and sustainability infrastructure.

Media Contact:

David Allen, Senior Manager, Global Marketing and Communications

d.allen@tpicomposites.com

720-589-663