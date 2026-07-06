GEEKVAPE Released the 2025 Sustainability Report, Marking a Decade of Long-term Value Creation

SHENZHEN, China, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, Shenzhen Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “GEEKVAPE” or “the Company”) officially released the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report (hereinafter referred to as “the Report”). The Report systematically discloses the Company’s sustainability practices, progress and performance in 2025 across compliance governance, technological innovation, talent development, green and low-carbon development, responsible supply chain management, social contribution and other aspects.

The year 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of GEEKVAPE. During the year, the Company further deepened its corporate culture framework by comprehensively upgrading its mission, vision and corporate values, establishing its corporate mission of “Pursue Excellence, Empower Partners”, its long-term vision of “To Become a Global Company Connecting Technology, Humanity, and Life”, and its core values of “Integrity, Innovation, Accountability, and Win-win” as guiding principles for action. Guided by this top-level value system, the Company continues to deepen its five sustainability strategic pillars: “Compliance Governance Based Long-Termism, Innovation-Driven Manufacturing, People-Oriented Approach, Green and Low-Carbon Development, and Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity”, while continuously optimizing its sustainability management system and systematically advancing sustainability governance and practices. This effort injects strong momentum into the Company’s high-quality sustainable development.

Compliance Governance for Sound Operations

GEEKVAPE continues to strengthen compliant operations, responsible marketing, business ethics and information security management, further consolidating the foundation of responsible governance for its global operations. In 2025, the Company obtained 3,198 new certifications and compliance assessment reports for vaping devices, representing a year-on-year increase of 38.56% and bringing the cumulative total to 9,603. The Company has established a compliance risk inventory covering more than 80 countries and regions across five continents, dynamically tracking regulatory policies and requirements in target markets and strengthening its proactive risk assessment and response capabilities. In integrity management, the Company achieved a 100% signing rate for the Integrity and Self-Discipline Agreement among employees and transaction-level and above suppliers, supporting the development of a long-term integrity supervision mechanism and providing a solid compliance safeguard for stable business operations.

Innovation-Driven Manufacturing for Value Transformation

GEEKVAPE continues to optimize its systems for innovative R&D, product quality and safety, and lean operations management, enhancing product and operational value through technological innovation and responsible management. In 2025, the Company obtained 631 newly granted patents, representing a year-on-year increase of 106.89%, bringing the cumulative total to 1,743 granted patents. In addition, the Company registered 72 new trademarks, bringing the cumulative number to 660 trademarks, covering more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. The Central Laboratory of Zhuhai QISITECH Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, obtained CNAS laboratory accreditation, with testing capabilities covering both electrical and chemical fields. The Company has established an inventory of prohibited and restricted substances for vape liquids / aerosols, covering over 30 international restriction inventories and more than 1,000 prohibited and restricted substances, continuously strengthening its product safety and hazardous substance management capabilities.

People-Oriented Approach for Talent Synergy

GEEKVAPE upholds a people-oriented philosophy and continues to improve employee rights and interests protection, talent cultivation and development, employee benefits and care, and occupational health and safety management, fostering a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace that supports employees' sustainable growth. In 2025, the Company achieved a 100% labor contract signing rate for full-time employees, 100% coverage rate of labor and human rights audits at production bases, and 100% coverage rate of production bases taking relevant risk mitigation measures. The Company continued to improve its employee benefits and care mechanisms by combining festival benefits with consumption-based practical support for farmers, enhancing employees’ sense of belonging while supporting rural revitalization. In terms of talent development, the employee training coverage rate reached 100%, the total training hours reached 284,038.4 hours, and the average training hours per employee reached 68.86 hours. In occupational health and safety, the Company recorded no major safety incidents, with a lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.47 cases per million man-hours. Safety training covered 17,183 participations, and emergency drills involved 4,310 participations.

Green and Low-Carbon Development for the Blue Planet

GEEKVAPE continues to advance its climate action, circular economy and green operations, while integrating green and low-carbon principles into product design, production operations and value chain collaboration. The Company set its near-term targets covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions following the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 1.5℃ pathway, which were validated by SBTi in August 2025. In 2025, the Company’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 market-based GHG emissions decreased by 12.76% compared with 2024; the total energy consumption decreased by 7.49% compared with 2024; and the renewable electricity use reached 1,401,400 kWh, accounting for 6.40% of its total electricity consumption. In terms of sustainable product design, Geekvape Neutra obtained ISO 14068:2023 Carbon Neutrality certification, and its cradle-to-gate carbon footprint was verified to be 58.3% lower than that of conventional comparable products.

Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity for a Resilient Ecosystem

GEEKVAPE continues to deepen client service, responsible supply chain management and social contribution initiatives, collaborating with clients, suppliers, communities and stakeholders to build a resilient ecosystem. In 2025, the Company continued to improve its client communication, complaint resolution and feedback mechanisms. The consumer satisfaction rate reached 98.29%. The signing rate of the Supply Chain Sustainability Code of Conduct for suppliers reached 100%, with 93.83% of suppliers certified to ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company continuously supports rural revitalization, community co-building and emergency disaster relief, with total social contribution investment amounting to RMB 5,399,686, including RMB 501,386 in rural revitalization, while the volunteer service hours reached 1,276 hours.

Looking ahead to the next decade, GEEKVAPE will continue to take trust as its foundation, technology as a key enabler, and systemic capabilities as its support, integrating sustainability throughout its long-term operations. The Company will continue to enhance organizational resilience, collaboration capabilities and responsible management capacity, creating long-term value through sound operations, empowering partners through open collaboration, and working together with employees, clients, suppliers, communities and stakeholders toward a more robust, resilient and sustainable future.

For more details, please refer to the 2025 GEEKVAPE Sustainability Report: Sustainability Reporting | Geekvape

Contact: Jiayi Zhang, jiayi.zhang@geekmiraclehk.com