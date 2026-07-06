Steadicam Inventor Documentary ‘Thank You Mr. Brown’ Begins Production

Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBE Productions and Nick Ditri announced today start of principal production on Thank You Mr. Brown, backed by Lauren Zarelli Renaud. The documentary is about cameraman and inventor Garrett Brown and the way he liberated cameras from tripods and cranes, changing the way we see the world forever.

Brown’s Steadicam camera stabilizer invention revolutionized the way films are shot, beginning with Hal Ashby’s Bound for Glory, continuing through his iconic shoots among The Shining’s hedges and Rocky’s steps, and even the speeder bike chase from Return of the Jedi.

Garrett Brown on the set of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining

Brown, who won four Academy Awards and five Emmy’s for his contributions to film and television, is credited with 11 major inventions, notably the Skycam and Flycam, that also energized TV coverage for the NFL, the Olympics, and countless other events..

The film is being directed by Garrett’s close friend and acclaimed filmmaker, Andrew Schwartz. The announcement was made by EBE owners William Forbes (who will also produce) and Douglas Skinner (Name of the Game, John Henry) and Nick Ditri, producer and music supervisor on the project.

“Everyone can learn from the persistence and unrelenting grit that made thi inventor from Philly go from building contraptions in his barn to changing movies, television, sports, and the world forever,” said William Forbes of EBE Productions.

“Garrett Brown has been a mentor and friend for nearly 20 years, and he remains one of the most curious and energetic minds I’ve ever encountered," said Andrew Schwartz, Director. "His life story is equal parts Albert Einstein and Forrest Gump. As he works on his book, I’m thrilled to finally pull back the curtain on a man who revolutionized storytelling and image-making in movies, television, music videos, and sports around the world, but I am even more grateful to share the life of my incredible friend."

Executive Producers include Francis Ford Coppola and Lauren Zarelli Renaud (for C’est What Studio), with Nick Ditri joining Forbes to produce and music supervise, and Skinner as line producer. Co-producers include Kim Berrios Lin as well as Colin Geddes and Katarina Gligorijevic (Name Of The Game, Mad God).

Filming begins now in Brown’s home town of Philadelphia as well as in New York and Los Angeles.

EBE Productions: www.ebeprod.com // douglas@ebeprod.com





Left: Garrett Brown on the set of The Shining w/ the Steadicam, pictured alongside Jack Nicholson and Stanley Kubrick; Right, top row: Andrew Schwartz (Director), Lauren Zarelli Renaud; Middle row: Nick Ditri (Producer and Music Supervisor), Douglas Skinner (Line Producer) and Will Forbes (Producer) for EBE Productions; Bottom row: Kim Berrios Lin (Co-Producer), Colin Geddes & Katarina Gligorijevic (Co-Producers)







