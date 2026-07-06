ESI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Element Solutions to Solstice Advanced Materials

MONSEY, N.Y., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Element Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ESI) (“ESI”) to Solstice Advanced Materials, Inc. (“Solstice”) pursuant to which ESI shareholders will receive $10.00 in cash, and 0.500 shares of Solstice common stock, for each share of ESI common stock.

In trading on July 6, 2026, following announcement of the transaction, the price of ESI shares has fallen nearly 3%.

If you remain an ESI shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/element-solutions/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the ESI Board of Directors acted in the best interests of ESI shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the cash consideration and exchange ratio agreed upon are fair to ESI shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage ESI stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com