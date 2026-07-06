Chestnut Hill, MA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clareo Plastic Surgery has been honored as the best plastic surgery practice in Boston, according to a recent feature by Cliche Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Clareo's commitment to excellence in cosmetic procedures and patient care.

Specializing in a wide range of cosmetic procedures, Clareo Plastic Surgery is renowned for its ability to enhance natural beauty through both subtle refinements and comprehensive transformations. The practice's patient-specific approach ensures results that not only boost confidence but also promote wellness and long-term satisfaction.

Dr. Michael Tantillo, board-certified plastic surgeon at Clareo Plastic Surgery, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Being named the best plastic surgery practice in Boston is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional care and achieving outstanding results for our patients. We are deeply honored by this acknowledgment from Cliche Magazine."

Clareo's success is attributed to its team of highly skilled professionals, including board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Chris Lee, who prioritize patient safety and satisfaction above all else. The practice's innovative techniques and personalized care plans have set a new standard in the field of cosmetic surgery.

As the demand for cosmetic procedures continues to grow, Clareo Plastic Surgery remains at the forefront of the industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the unique needs of each patient. This accolade from Cliche Magazine further solidifies Clareo's position as a leader in the field.

For those seeking to enhance their natural beauty, Clareo Plastic Surgery provides a trusted and esteemed option, ensuring that every patient receives the highest level of care and expertise.

About Clareo:

Clareo specializes in a wide range of cosmetic procedures tailored to enhance natural beauty. From subtle refinements to comprehensive transformations, the practice focuses on patient-specific results that support confidence, wellness, and long-term satisfaction.

Press Inquiries

Abbey Davis

adavis [at] viamark.com

https://clareoplasticsurgery.com/