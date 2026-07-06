[Latest] Generative AI in Healthcare Market Size to Ascend USD 21640 Mn by 2034 | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Generative AI in Healthcare Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Function (Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Documentation & Administrative Automation, Personalized Medicine & Treatment Planning, Robot-Assisted Surgery, and Others), By Application (Clinical and Non-Clinical), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Technology (Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2026–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global generative AI in healthcare market size was valued at around USD 1,842 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 21,640 million by 2034.”





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Generative AI in Healthcare Market Overview:

Generative AI in healthcare refers to AI systems based on large language models, diffusion models, and other generative architectures that create new clinical content, molecular structures, medical images, administrative documents, and patient communication outputs. These technologies transform healthcare by producing novel solutions tailored to specific medical needs, enabling advancements in diagnostics, treatment planning, and operational efficiency.

During the forecast period, demand for generative AI in healthcare is projected to grow rapidly due to physician burnout, clinically validated performance in imaging and drug discovery, surging investments, and accelerating digitalization with improved EHR data availability. However, regulatory burdens, data privacy concerns, and risks such as AI hallucination may limit expansion. Opportunities arise from healthcare-specific models, payer automation, emerging market deployments, and preventive care applications.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1,842 Million Market Forecast in 2034 USD 21,640 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 31.4% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Epic Systems, Oracle Cerner, Nuance Communications, Aidoc, Insilico Medicine, PathAI, Tempus, Paige AI, and Others. Segments Covered By Component, By Function, By Application, By End-Use, By Deployment, By Technology, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the generative AI in healthcare market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 31.4% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The generative AI in healthcare market size was worth around $1,842 million in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $21,640 million by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on the component, the solutions segment dominated with approximately a 58% share in 2025, driven by preference for integrated EHR-compatible platforms.

Based on the function, the medical imaging & diagnostics segment led the market due to FDA-cleared tools improving accuracy and speed.

Based on the application, the clinical segment dominated owing to its direct impact on patient care and diagnostics.

Based on the end-use, the healthcare providers segment dominated with around a 47% share, driven by hospital IT procurement for workflow optimization.

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment dominated with approximately a 68% share due to scalability advantages.

Based on the technology, large language models (LLMs) held significant dominance for their versatility in clinical language processing.

Based on region, North America dominated the global market with around a 43% share, driven by advanced infrastructure and high investment.

Generative AI in Healthcare Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How does physician burnout drive demand in the generative AI in healthcare market?

The global generative AI in healthcare market is expected to be driven by physician burnout and the clinical administrative automation imperative. Documentation burdens lead to significant time spent on administrative tasks, contributing to burnout rates where nearly half of physicians report exhaustion primarily from paperwork. Generative AI tools like ambient scribing automatically generate structured notes, delivering rapid ROI and reducing "pajama time."

This addresses systemic costs and improves work-life balance, encouraging widespread adoption across hospitals and clinics for enhanced efficiency.

Clinically validated performance in key areas to support strong market expansion

Clinically validated applications in medical imaging and drug discovery have moved generative AI from experimental to enterprise-ready. FDA-cleared tools outperform in specific diagnostics, while AI-designed drug candidates advance in trials, backed by major pharma investments. This validation builds trust and accelerates procurement.

Restraints

Why do regulatory and privacy concerns restrain generative AI in healthcare market?

The global generative AI in healthcare industry is expected to be restricted due to regulatory validation burdens and data privacy regulations. Strict FDA and EU AI Act requirements impose lengthy review processes and high compliance costs. HIPAA and GDPR further constrain data access for training, creating barriers especially for smaller players.

AI hallucination risks and integration challenges to limit clinical adoption

Hallucination risks in high-stakes clinical settings necessitate human oversight, reducing efficiency gains. Legacy EHR systems complicate integration, increasing costs and deployment timelines.

Opportunities

Healthcare-specific foundation models to unlock new growth avenues

The global generative AI in healthcare market is anticipated to generate opportunities through the development of specialized clinical LLMs and foundation models that achieve superior performance in medical reasoning. These command pricing premiums and create platform lock-in.

Payer automation and emerging markets to present significant expansion possibilities

Payer-side automation for claims and prior authorizations, along with leapfrog adoption in Asia Pacific and other emerging regions, offers large untapped potential for scalable, cloud-native solutions.

Challenges

Legacy infrastructure and trust deficits pose ongoing hurdles

The global generative AI in healthcare industry faces challenges from complex EHR integration with legacy systems and clinician trust issues stemming from hallucination risks. Addressing these requires substantial investment in interoperability and explainability.

Browse the full “Generative AI in Healthcare Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Function (Medical Imaging & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Documentation & Administrative Automation, Personalized Medicine & Treatment Planning, Robot-Assisted Surgery, and Others), By Application (Clinical and Non-Clinical), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Technology (Large Language Models (LLMs), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2026–2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/generative-ai-in-healthcare-market

Generative AI in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The generative AI in healthcare market is segmented by component, function, application, end-use, deployment, technology, and region.

Based on the component, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment was the most dominant with approximately a 58% share in 2025, driven by demand for integrated, EHR-compatible platforms that deliver end-to-end value over standalone tools. This dominance drives the market by enabling seamless workflow embedding and measurable clinical ROI, supporting broader enterprise adoption across providers and pharma. The services segment is the strong second, providing implementation, customization, and ongoing support essential for successful deployment.

Based on function, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into medical imaging & diagnostics, drug discovery & development, clinical documentation & administrative automation, personalized medicine & treatment planning, robot-assisted surgery, and others. The medical imaging & diagnostics segment was the most dominant, propelled by FDA-cleared tools that significantly reduce turnaround times and improve accuracy in cancer screening and other areas. It drives the market through proven clinical outcomes and regulatory acceptance. Clinical documentation & administrative automation is the fastest-growing and second most dominant, addressing burnout with ambient scribing technologies.

Based on application, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into clinical and non-clinical. The clinical segment dominated due to its direct role in diagnostics, treatment, and patient care improvements. It propels market growth by delivering tangible health outcome enhancements and efficiency in core medical processes. The non-clinical segment supports administrative and operational functions as a strong complement.

Based on end use, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, healthcare payers, and others. The healthcare providers segment was the most dominant with around a 47% share, fueled by hospital procurement for workflow AI. It drives the market through high-volume implementation and immediate operational benefits. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies represent the fastest-growing segment focused on drug discovery.

Based on deployment, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment dominated with approximately a 68% share due to superior scalability, flexibility, and integration with modern infrastructures. It accelerates market growth by lowering barriers for rapid deployment across networks. On-premise holds relevance for data-sensitive environments.

Based on technology, the generative AI in healthcare market is divided into large language models (LLMs), natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and others. Large language models (LLMs) are known for their advanced capabilities in clinical text generation and reasoning. They drive innovation across multiple functions. Computer vision excels in imaging applications.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

The global generative AI in healthcare market is expected to be led by North America during the forecast period. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high EHR adoption, substantial investments, and a supportive innovation ecosystem position the region strongly. The United States leads with robust FDA frameworks, major tech-pharma collaborations, and high digital maturity that facilitate rapid adoption.

Europe benefits from regulatory advancements like the EHDS and strong research in countries such as Germany and the UK.

Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth with government AI initiatives in China, Japan, India, and South Korea driving infrastructure modernization and leapfrog opportunities. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to see steady expansion through improving digital health programs and rising investments.

Recent Developments

In 2025, multiple partnerships advanced, including expansions in ambient scribing tools and AI-driven drug discovery collaborations by major pharma players.

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Generative AI in Healthcare Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global generative AI in healthcare market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global generative AI in healthcare market include;

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA

OpenAI

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Epic Systems

Oracle Cerner

Nuance Communications

Aidoc

Insilico Medicine

PathAI, Tempus

Paige AI

The global generative AI in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Function

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Documentation & Administrative Automation

Personalized Medicine & Treatment Planning

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Others

By Application

Clinical

Non-Clinical

By End-Use

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Technology

Large Language Models (LLMs)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is generative AI in healthcare?

Which key factors will influence the generative AI in healthcare market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of generative AI in healthcare market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the generative AI in healthcare market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the generative AI in healthcare market value?

Which are the major players leveraging generative AI in healthcare market growth?

What can be expected from the global generative AI in healthcare market report?

What are the key trends in the Generative AI in Healthcare Market?

Healthcare-specific foundation models

Development and adoption of specialized clinical LLMs and multimodal models tailored for medical domains are accelerating, offering superior accuracy and integration.

Ambient clinical intelligence and agentic workflows

Shift toward autonomous AI agents for documentation, prior authorization, and coordinated care is gaining momentum, reducing administrative burdens significantly.

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