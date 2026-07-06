DIOZ Group Delivers Hospitality Uniforms to All 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Venues

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIOZ Group, a Beverly Hills-based apparel and logistics company, has completed the official hospitality uniform program for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, delivering more than 50,000 garments to all 16 host venues spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The program was executed in partnership with On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of FIFA World Cup 2026™, supplying uniforms for thousands of frontline hospitality staff across host cities including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, San Francisco, Miami, Kansas City, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, and Boston, in addition to venues in Canada and Mexico.

The full scope included tailored suits, jackets, polos, catering apparel, caps, scarves, backpacks, and operational accessories — all designed, manufactured, and delivered within a 70-day window. Execution required simultaneous coordination of international manufacturing, quality assurance, customs clearance across three countries, and on-site distribution at 16 venues.

"This project required every part of our operation to perform at the highest level — from design and production to last-mile delivery at each venue," said Johnny Beig, Senior Vice President of DIOZ Group. "We are proud to have supported the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and to have delivered for On Location and the thousands of hospitality professionals who represented the tournament."

The project was featured by the Los Angeles Times as part of the publication's coverage of Southern California businesses contributing to the economic impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

DIOZ Group serves clients in more than 55 countries through its international manufacturing and sourcing network, with offices in Beverly Hills, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. Following the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the company is actively pursuing opportunities in international sporting events and live entertainment, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

About DIOZ Group

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, DIOZ Group provides end-to-end apparel, merchandise, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution solutions for leading brands, sporting organizations, and global events. The company serves clients in more than 55 countries through its international manufacturing and sourcing network. For more information, visit https://www.dioz.com/.