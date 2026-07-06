A.I.S. Resources Closes Private Placement Financing with Strategic Investor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) (“A.I.S.” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release of June 19, 2026, the Company has closed its private placement of 4,600,000 units at a price of $0.14 per unit for gross proceeds of $644,000 (the "Private Placement").

A.I.S. CEO, Marc Enright-Morin stated, “The support from our strategic investor, Phillip Richards, comes at an important time as we advance toward our summer drilling program. This financing enhances our capacity to accelerate exploration and continue building momentum across our projects.”

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years from the issuance date.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration of the Company’s New Brunswick projects and general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finders’ fees were paid in connection with this private placement.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geological setting and the Company’s current exploration model. The Property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present on the Property. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals) as shown in the historical sampling data.

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold (“IOCG”) or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station–Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.