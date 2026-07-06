Colliers to announce second quarter results on July 30, 2026

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX & NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, will be issued by press release on July 30, 2026, at approximately 7:00am ET.

A conference call to review these results will take place at 11:00am ET on July 30, 2026 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO and Christian Mayer, CFO & CEO of Commercial Real Estate.

The telephone numbers for this call are: Local 1-585-542-9983 and Toll Free – NA 1-833-461-5787 with conference meeting ID 946298046. The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at corporate.colliers.com/en in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the webcast replay will be available on the webcast attendee link.



About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership – driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.7 billion in annual revenues, 27,000 professionals, and $109 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.



Company Contact:

Christian Mayer, CFO & CEO of Commercial Real Estate

Colliers International Group Inc.

(416) 960-9500