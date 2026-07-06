Ampersand’s Melanie Fan, Partner, Named a Top Women Leader in Growth Investing of 2026 by GrowthCap

Boston, MA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampersand Capital Partners today announced that Melanie Fan, Partner, has been named to GrowthCap’s Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2026.This annual recognition honors a select group of professionals who have distinguished themselves through notable performance in their respective roles and meaningful contributions to the growth investing industry.

Melanie joined Ampersand in 2018 and has played a vital role in driving value-creation across the firm’s healthcare and life sciences portfolio. She is known for her strategic rigor and hands-on operating approach, partnering closely with management teams to execute complex transformations and scale high-growth businesses in regulated markets. Melanie was also recognized as a GrowthCap Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2025.

“Ampersand was built on the conviction that deep sector experience and genuine partnership unlock value that capital alone cannot. I’ve had the privilege of putting that thesis to work across some remarkable healthcare businesses, from carve-outs to platform builds to global expansions. I am deeply honored by this recognition from GrowthCap, and I hope it serves as encouragement to the next generation of women building careers at the intersection of finance and healthcare innovation.” said Melanie Fan, Partner, Ampersand Capital Partners.

To see the full list of honorees and to learn more about the selection criteria and methodology, please visit the GrowthCap website.

Disclaimer: This award was provided by GrowthCap on June 29, 2026 and was based on the time period since inception of the individual’s career at Ampersand through May 3, 2026. Ampersand submitted a nomination to be considered for the GrowthCap Top Women Leaders in Growth Investing of 2026 list and, once selected by GrowthCap as an honoree, Ampersand paid a publishing and copyright fee to GrowthCap to promote this award. The data provided in this award publication is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, endorsement, nor recommendation. GrowthCap believes the information in this publication to be accurate but does not verify its accuracy independently and does not warrant or guarantee that it is accurate or complete. GrowthCap has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to the information. No investment decisions should be made using this information.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with over $4 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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