Fixed Wing Air Ambulance Returning to Omaha Base

OMAHA, NE, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, is strengthening its presence in Nebraska with the return of a Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing air ambulance to its Omaha base. The aircraft is expected to go into service on Wednesday, July 8.

Operating under the callsign LifeNet 1-5, the aircraft joins the organization’s existing LifeNet 1-6 in North Platte, further expanding fixed-wing capabilities across the state and enhancing access to critical care for patients throughout the region.

The addition of the PC-12 significantly broadens patient transport options. With a range exceeding 1,500 miles, the aircraft enables crews to connect patients in Omaha and surrounding communities to specialized care facilities across the country. It also complements LifeNet of the Heartland’s existing helicopter fleet, allowing teams to respond to a wider range of transport needs and clinical scenarios.

“Our continued investment in Nebraska reflects our commitment to ensuring patients have timely access to the care they need, regardless of distance,” said Derek Strohman, Regional Sales Director for Air Methods. “By expanding our capabilities, we’re helping our healthcare and EMS partners deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.”

The Omaha-based aircraft is part of Air Methods’ broader initiative to modernize its national fixed-wing fleet with Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. This transition supports operational efficiency, improves aircraft availability, and enhances maintenance responsiveness across the network.

Highly trained pilots, clinicians, and mechanics will staff the Omaha base. Crews are equipped with advanced medical technology and carry whole blood for immediate transfusion, supporting patients experiencing severe trauma and blood loss. LifeNet of the Heartland is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS), reflecting the program’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, clinical excellence, and quality.

“LifeNet has been serving Nebraska for over 45 years and has continually invested in the communities it serves,” said Strohman. “From carrying whole blood, to adding the Zoll AutoPulse NXT, and now adding this aircraft that can serve the entire region, we continue providing the best for the people of eastern Nebraska.”

In addition to providing high-quality critical care, LifeNet of the Heartland and Air Methods is in-network with most major insurance providers. Their patient advocacy program also works directly with patients and families, regardless of insurance status, to ensure access to care remains affordable and stress-free. Prepaid memberships are not required.

Air Methods presence in eastern Nebraska goes beyond flight operations. The company’s national communications center, located in the city, is staffed by more than 225 team members who coordinate over 20,000 flight requests each month and support dispatch services for more than 300 air ambulance helicopters and airplanes across the country, as well as transfer services for large hospital systems.

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About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With more than 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.