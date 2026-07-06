Globex reports High-Grade Antimony Results on its Bald Hill Property and Drilling Starts at its Lac Escale Lithium Royalty

TORONTO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce exploration news from our partners: Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY, OTCQB: ATMYF, FSE: K8J0, "Antimony Resources") and Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF, Frankfurt: 1XQ, “Brunswick”). Antimony Resources has announced high-grade antimony results from drilling on the Main Antimony Zone at the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick. The Bald Hill Property is currently under option from Globex to Antimony Resources. The drill holes reported are part of the current drill program totalling approximately 18,000 metres which Antimony Resources intends to expand the mineralization in the Main Zone and explore the New Zones identified on the property. Brunswick has announced that it has begun a new summer drilling program on its Mirage Lithium project totalling 4,000 metres. Globex holds a 3% GMR royalty on the Mirage lithium project claims (Lac Escale property).

Highlights from the Antimony Resources Announcement

High-grade values included 13.14 % Antimony (Sb) over 2.45 m in drill hole BH-26-20 and 16.65% Sb over 5.05 m and including 33.40 % Sb over 1.10 m in drill hole BH-26-25 (Exhibit 1).

Thickness of these intersected mineralized zones average approximately 4.5 metres with a mineralized zone of 15.9 metres in drill hole BH-26-27 (Exhibit 1).

Current results include four drill holes which were drilled from the west side into the Main Zone.

All holes intersected antimony-bearing stibnite.

The intersections are predominantly at depths of approximately 100 to 150 metres below surface. With one zone at a depth of 260 metres.

The drill hole intersections often include multiple zones of mineralization. For example, drill hole BHW-26-25 intersected three zones over a drill hole length of over 44 metres (Exhibit 1).

Shareholders may access the detailed Antimony Resources July 6, 2026 press release announcing the drill results in the Main zone and additional details by clicking here.



Exhibit 1. Locations of Drill holes BH-26-17, BH-26-20, BH-26-25 and BH 26-27 at the Main Zone on the Ball Hill Property. Note: Drilling was conducted from the east side to intersect the Main Zone. Only reported holes are labeled, other drill holes in the vicinity shown as circles.





Highlights from the Brunswick Announcement

Brunswick drilling will initially target the lateral extension of the MR-1 and MR-4 dykes, which are the richest dykes to date at Mirage.

The MR-1 dyke is in the northern part of the deposit and is defined over 400 metres in strike length and remain open in all directions. This dyke returned high grade results including 2.57% Li2O over 25.8m in hole MR-23-02 (see December 4, 2023 news release).

Drilling will then move to MR-4 dyke, the most evolved pegmatite on the project so far, located in the southern part of the deposit. It is defined over 600 metres in strike lengths and remains open in all directions. MR-4 also returned high grade results including 2.75% Li2O over 16.2m in hole MR-23-14 (see December 4, 2023 news release).

The campaign will continue with drilling untested spodumene pegmatite outcrops, particularly north of the Escale lake. Additional drilling is also planned to test new high-potential targets along the entire 8-km-long lithium-bearing corridor identified to date at Mirage with more than 350 spodumene pegmatite boulders and locations with spodumene in tills so far. Drilling will be conducted using a helicopter-borne drill rig over a period of approximately two months.

Mirage (Lac Escale) has an inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O and Brunswick sees significant potential to expand this existing resource.





Shareholders may access the detailed Brunswick July 6, 2026 press release announcing the drill program plans can be found by clicking here.

Exhibit 2. Mirage Drilling Overview.





David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure utilizing the information in Antimony Resources and Brunswick’s press releases dated July 6, 2026.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P.Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2



Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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