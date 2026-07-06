Raptor Roofing Expands Support for Center Grove Athletics Through Golf Outing Sponsorship and Dugout Roofing Project

Greenwood, IN, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Roofing is proud to continue its support of Center Grove athletics through two meaningful community efforts: returning as the title sponsor of the annual Center Grove Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing for the third consecutive year and completing roofing work on 18 dugouts used by local student athletes.

Raptor Roofing team members work on new roofing for Center Grove athletic dugouts as part of the company’s continued support for local student athletes.

The 2026 Center Grove Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing was held on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Bluff Creek Golf Course. The annual event brought together local businesses, families, coaches, alumni, and supporters to raise funds that help support athletic scholarships, equipment, and programs for Center Grove High School student athletes.

Raptor Roofing’s continued involvement reflects the company’s commitment to showing up for the communities where its team members, customers, and families live and work. From sponsoring the golf outing to improving dugout roofing for local athletic facilities, the company remains focused on supporting programs that create opportunities for students and strengthen the Center Grove community.

“Center Grove has been home for our family and our business since the beginning,” said Cameron Blakely, President and co-founder of Raptor Roofing. “Supporting the booster club and these student athletes is one of the most rewarding things we get to do. We’re honored to be back as the title sponsor for a third year.”

As a Central Indiana roofing contractor, Raptor Roofing provides residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, gutters, siding, and exterior improvement services throughout Indianapolis, Greenwood, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield, and surrounding communities.

As Raptor Roofing continues serving homeowners, businesses, schools, and community organizations throughout Central Indiana, the company remains committed to high-quality workmanship, clear communication, and local partnerships that make a lasting impact.

About Raptor Roofing

Raptor Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Indianapolis, Greenwood, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield, and surrounding Central Indiana communities. The company specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, commercial roofing, storm damage restoration, gutters, siding, windows, and attic insulation. Known for exceptional workmanship, transparent communication, and community involvement, Raptor Roofing has become one of Indiana's most trusted names in exterior home improvement.

Press Inquiries

Cameron Blakely

Cameron [at] RaptorRoofing.com

317-886-0696

https://raptorroofing.com

5145 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217