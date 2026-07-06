Shareholders who lost money in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) (“ZoomInfo“ or the “Company“) between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026.

Investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff must file a motion by August 24, 2026.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased ZoomInfo shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 8, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements to investors during the class period.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants issued overwhelmingly positive statements while allegedly concealing the true extent of slowing growth in ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription platforms and weakening customer retention in its down-market segment. The complaint further alleges that defendants minimized concerns that customers were shifting toward consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market

solutions, which allegedly masked material adverse trends affecting the Company's business.

On May 11, 2026, after markets closed, ZoomInfo allegedly disclosed the severity of these conditions when it announced sharply lowered full-year 2026 guidance, a realignment of its down-market business, a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, and anticipated restructuring costs of approximately $45–60 million — news that allegedly caused the company's stock to decline approximately 33% the following trading day.

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This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



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