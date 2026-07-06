First Choice Business Brokers New York Metro Celebrates 25 Years of Resilience at One World Trade Center

New York, NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Business Brokers New York Metro, led by Principal Broker Gregory Carafello, is marking 25 years of resilience and determination connected to One World Trade Center. On September 11, 2001, Carafello lost his $4 million printing and graphics business, which operated entirely within the World Trade Center. Despite the devastation, he rebuilt his career and life, now working from the 85th floor of One World Trade Center.

Carafello is the only business owner among the 407 companies that once operated in the Twin Towers to return to the site. He moved into One World Trade Center on May 1, 2015, and has since established a thriving career in franchise entrepreneurship. His roles include Master Franchisee for Cartridge World across eight states and Area Representative for FastSigns International in New York City.

"Once up there on the 85th floor, visitors can see for 50 miles on a clear day. It's just overwhelming," Carafello reflects. His journey back to New York was inspired by a conversation with his son, Gregory Jr., which reignited his passion for the city.

First Choice Business Brokers New York Metro’s commitment extends beyond business. Since 2012, Carafello has volunteered as a docent at the 9/11 Memorial Museum, dedicating nearly 20 hours each month to educating visitors about the significance of the events of September 11. His efforts have been recognized with a nomination for the Points of Light International award.

"Gregory's story is one of incredible resilience and dedication. His return to One World Trade Center is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of hope and renewal for all," says Sheelagh McClelland, Managing Editor at MyPortal Marketing Inc.

The Carafello family is deeply involved in the company’s business endeavors. Carafello’s daughter Juliet co-operates First Choice Business Brokers with him, while his son Paul maintains a presence in the building as a Cartridge World franchisee. The family motto, "Let a family business help other family businesses," underscores the company’s commitment to supporting other entrepreneurs.

As the 25th anniversary of September 11 approaches, First Choice Business Brokers New York Metro is available for media interviews to discuss resilience, entrepreneurship, business rebuilding, and Carafello’s ongoing service at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Press Inquiries

Sheelagh McClelland

sheelagh [at] myportalmarketing.com

705-279-3259

https://businessesforsaleinnewyorkcity.com/

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