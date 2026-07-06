Advocis Announces 2026 Board of Directors, Led by Chair Arun Channan

Toronto, ON, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is pleased to announce Arun Channan, BASc, MASc, MBA, P.Eng., CSP, CFP, as Chair of the TFAAC Board of Directors, along with the election of new and returning members of the TFAAC Board of Directors.

An Advocis member since 2015, Arun is a management consultant with myndwerx, where he works with executive leadership teams to develop and execute organizational strategy, operations, marketing, and talent management initiatives. He has been an active volunteer with Advocis for more than a decade, previously serving as President of the Simcoe-Muskoka Chapter, Advocacy Liaison for the Ontario Central Region, and most recently as Director at Large on the TFAAC Board.

"It is an honour to serve as Chair of the TFAAC Board at such an important time for our profession," said Arun Channan. "Financial advisors and financial planners are working in an increasingly complex regulatory and business environment, and Advocis has an important role to play on their behalf. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board Members, our President and CEO Kelly Gorman, our volunteers, Chapters, and staff to support our members, advance the profession, and help ensure Canadians have access to competent, sound financial advice."

"Arun brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership, governance expertise, and a long record of service to Advocis," said Kelly Gorman, President and CEO of Advocis. "Throughout his time with Advocis, he has worked collaboratively and shown a strong understanding of the issues that matter to our members. I look forward to working closely with Arun and the TFAAC Board to serve our members and advance the profession."

Advocis is also pleased to welcome three newly elected Directors to the TFAAC Board:

Michael Camacho

Catherine Hiscott, CFP, CHS, CSC, PFP

Wai-Ke Kim, MBA, CFP, CLU, CEA, CPCA

These accomplished professionals bring diverse perspectives and extensive experience that will further strengthen the Board as Advocis continues advancing its strategic priorities.

"The strength of any Board comes from the diverse experience and perspectives around the table," said Channan. "Michael, Catherine, and Wai-Ke each bring valuable leadership, professional expertise, and a strong commitment to serving the profession. I look forward to working with them as we continue building a stronger, more connected association for our members."

Advocis also recognizes the continued service of returning Directors, whose experience and leadership provide continuity for the year ahead:

Tannis Dawson, CPA, CA, CFP, TEP, FEA, CLU, RRC

Kelly Ho, CFP, CCS

Chris Hudson, CFP, CLU, CHS

Curtis Kimpton, CFP, CLU, CIM, ICD.D

Tina Tehranchian, CFP, CLU, CH.F.C., CIM

The association extends its sincere appreciation to the Directors completing their terms on the Board:

Al Jones, CFP, CLU, ICD.D

Sara La Gamba, CHS, CFP, CLU, TEP

Ejaz Nadeem, MA, CFP, CLU

Advocis thanks Curtis Kimpton for his service as Chair of the TFAAC Board of Directors over the past year. His contributions have supported the association during a period of continued growth and progress.

"On behalf of the association, I want to recognize Curtis for his service as Chair," said Kelly Gorman. "Curtis has been a valued colleague to both the TFAAC Board and Advocis, and we appreciate his contributions over the past year. I also want to thank Al, Ejaz, and Sara for their valuable contributions and dedicated service as Directors. Each has played an important role in advancing Advocis and strengthening our ability to serve the profession. We are grateful for their leadership and the lasting impact they have made on our organization."

With Arun Channan assuming the role of Chair and the addition of new Directors, Advocis is well-positioned to build on the progress made over the past year. Guided by a strong and experienced Board, the Association will continue advancing its strategic priorities, strengthening advocacy on behalf of financial advisors and financial planners, enhancing the member experience, and championing a profession that helps Canadians access competent, sound financial advice.

About Advocis:

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the country’s largest and most established professional association for financial advisors. With a mission to elevate industry standards and advocate for consumer protection, Advocis is committed to ensuring Canadians receive qualified, ethical financial guidance. Learn more at www.advocis.ca.

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