Linsey Goss Announces Scholarship for Cancer Survivors Supporting Undergraduate Student Achievement Across the United States

ORLANDO, Fla., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linsey Goss announces the launch of the Linsey Goss Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, a new national academic opportunity created to recognize resilience, celebrate perseverance, and help undergraduate students who have overcome cancer continue pursuing higher education. Open to eligible undergraduate students across the United States, the scholarship reflects Linsey Goss' longstanding commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for individuals whose personal experiences have shaped their educational and professional ambitions.

Established in 2026, the Linsey Goss Scholarship for Cancer Survivors provides a one-time $1,000 award through a competitive essay contest. Rather than focusing on academic major, grade point average, or financial need, the scholarship emphasizes authentic storytelling, determination, and a forward-looking vision for personal and professional growth. The initiative seeks to reduce financial barriers while amplifying the voices of cancer survivors pursuing undergraduate education.

The scholarship welcomes applications from students enrolled in associate's or bachelor's degree programs at accredited colleges, universities, and community colleges throughout the United States. Eligibility extends to undergraduate students who are cancer survivors of any type or stage of cancer, regardless of age at diagnosis. Students currently undergoing treatment, those in remission, and individuals who have completed treatment are all encouraged to apply.

Linsey Goss developed the scholarship after witnessing remarkable courage during an early stage of her professional journey. While studying Business Administration at the University of Michigan, Linsey Goss worked as a Certified Pharmacy Technician at a major university children's hospital, where she prepared chemotherapy medications for pediatric cancer patients. The resilience demonstrated by those young patients continues to inspire the values behind this scholarship initiative.

Today, Linsey Goss serves as a senior director of channel and partnerships with extensive leadership experience across fintech, enterprise technology, and financial services. Throughout her career, she has built strategic partnerships and technology ecosystems while remaining dedicated to mentorship, community engagement, and service. The scholarship represents another extension of that commitment by investing directly in students whose determination reflects extraordinary personal strength.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay between 500 and 800 words addressing the scholarship prompt, which invites students to reflect on how their cancer journey has reshaped their understanding of strength, influenced their academic and career aspirations, and inspired their contributions to their communities. The essay also asks applicants to explain how the scholarship will help them move closer to achieving their future goals.

In addition to the essay, applicants must provide proof of current undergraduate enrollment and a brief verification of survivorship through either documentation from a treating physician or a signed personal statement. All submitted health information is treated with strict confidentiality throughout the review process.

The scholarship selection committee evaluates submissions based on authenticity, resilience, clarity of vision, and the applicant's ability to communicate personal growth and future aspirations. The initiative reflects the scholarship's core values of compassion, perseverance, academic excellence, and community impact.

Applications for the Linsey Goss Scholarship for Cancer Survivors must be submitted by April 15, 2027. The scholarship recipient will be announced on May 15, 2027 following a comprehensive review of all eligible applications.

The application process is designed to be straightforward. Eligible students prepare their essay, gather proof of enrollment and survivorship verification, and submit all required materials by email using the designated application subject line. Complete application packages should be sent to apply@linseygossscholarship.com.

Through the Linsey Goss Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, Linsey Goss continues to recognize that cancer survivorship represents not only recovery but also resilience, determination, and the pursuit of meaningful goals. By supporting undergraduate students who have faced extraordinary challenges, the scholarship encourages future leaders to continue their educational journeys with confidence while sharing stories that inspire others facing similar circumstances.

Additional scholarship information, eligibility requirements, essay guidelines, and application instructions are available on the official scholarship website.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Linsey Goss

Organization: Linsey Goss Scholarship for Cancer Survivors

Website: https://linseygossscholarship.com/

Email: apply@linseygossscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec090650-f4eb-4942-8f26-584459e0b3fb