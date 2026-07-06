[Latest] Global Infant Heart Monitor Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.93 Billion by 2035 at a 10.85% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Infant Heart Monitor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Video Monitors, Motion & Vital Sign Sensors, Audio Monitors), By Portability (Portable/Handheld, Table-top/Fixed Systems), By Connectivity (Wireless/Wi-Fi, Wired), By End-user (Home Care/Households, Hospitals & Maternity Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Infant Heart Monitor Market was valued at approximately USD 2.83 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 7.93 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.85% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Infant Heart Monitor Market Revenue and Trends

The market for infant heart monitors is expected to witness a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to advancements in wearable medical technologies and the need for continuous neonatal monitoring. The key dynamics include growing adoption of remote monitoring and home-based solutions, rising deployment of the devices in NICUs, and faster innovation in sensor-based, wireless, and cloud-connected monitoring systems. Plus, the increased focus on early diagnosis of infant cardiac conditions and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are further accelerating market growth.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the infant heart monitor market?

Rising incidences of congenital heart defects and preterm births call for continuous monitoring of vital signs. Growing awareness among the parents regarding infant safety and earlier detection of the health issues has resulted in higher demand for easy-to-use and reliable monitoring devices, especially for home use. Furthermore, technological advancements, including wireless connectivity, wearable sensors, real-time data analytics, and smartphone integration, have improved convenience, precision, and appeal regarding these diseases. Furthermore, rising adoption of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine is accelerating expansion of the market by facilitating continuous supervision outside of hospital settings.

Additionally, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, with increased healthcare infrastructure across emerging as well as developing economies, is playing a vital role in the growth of the market. The governments are aiming toward reduction of infant mortality rates, apart from access to neonatal care facilities such as NICUs. Presence of well-established medical device manufacturers coupled with ongoing investments in R&D activities are fostering product availability and innovation as well.

(A free sample of the Infant Heart Monitor report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insights

By Product Type

By product type, the market for infant baby monitors is categorized into video monitors, audio monitors, and motion & vital sign sensors. Out of these, audio monitors dominate, followed by video monitors. This trend is due to the fact that the audience in the emerging economies finds listening to heartbeats cheaper than investing in seeing them. However, the ones in developed economies prefer seeing as well as listening to heartbeats. Motion and vital sign sensors are preferred in critical cases so that treatment can be administered immediately.

By Portability

By portability, portable/handheld and tabletop/fixed systems make up the market for infant heart monitors. Portable/handheld heart monitors are dominating the market due to the higher convenience quotient involved with respect to mobility. Though table-top/fixed systems are being used at a larger scale in hospital settings, a shift to home care is driving the use of the portable ones as they facilitate space management.

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By Connectivity

Out of wired and wireless/Wi-Fi infant heart monitors, the wired ones are ruling the roost, as hospitals are the ones using them at a larger scale. However, a gradual shift to wireless monitors is gaining traction, especially after a rising inclination toward home healthcare and remote monitoring.

By End-user

Out of hospitals & maternity clinics and home care/households, the former one leads the market with more than 50% of the overall share, as not all geographies have yet adapted to home care/households. The MEA and LATAM are yet to absorb the Gen Z approach regarding this market. As such, the future is set to create significant opportunities for home care/households in these regions.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Infant Heart Monitor market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Infant Heart Monitor market forward?

What are the Infant Heart Monitor Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Infant Heart Monitor Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Infant Heart Monitor market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America leads the market for infant heart monitors due to higher adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a robust presence of the leading medical device players. The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increased awareness of infant health, rising incidences of congenital heart conditions, and preterm births. Furthermore, both the regions are witnessing continual innovation in wireless and wearable monitoring devices coupled with earlier adoption of digital health solutions and remote patient monitoring.

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Browse the full “Infant Heart Monitor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Video Monitors, Motion & Vital Sign Sensors, Audio Monitors), By Portability (Portable/Handheld, Table-top/Fixed Systems), By Connectivity (Wireless/Wi-Fi, Wired), By End-user (Home Care/Households, Hospitals & Maternity Clinics), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/infant-heart-monitor-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.14 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 7.93 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.83 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.85% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Portability, Connectivity, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

The Philips Obstretic Care Solution does imply using bedside Avalon fetal monitors for collecting timely fetal and maternal heart rate with uterine activity.

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List of the prominent players in the Infant Heart Monitor Market:

GE HealthCare

Philips

Masimo

Dräger

Nihon Kohden

Mindray

Siemens Healthineers

Nonin Medical

Welch Allyn (Hillrom/Baxter)

Others

The Infant Heart Monitor Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Video Monitors

Motion & Vital Sign Sensors

Audio Monitors

By Portability

Portable/Handheld

Table-top/Fixed Systems

By Connectivity

Wireless/Wi-Fi

Wired

By End-user

Home Care/Households

Hospitals & Maternity Clinics

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Infant Heart Monitor Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/infant-heart-monitor-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Infant Heart Monitor Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Infant Heart Monitor Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Infant Heart Monitor Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Infant Heart Monitor Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Infant Heart Monitor Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the infant heart monitor market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Infant Heart Monitor Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Infant Heart Monitor market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Infant Heart Monitor industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Infant Heart Monitor Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Infant Heart Monitor Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Infant Heart Monitor Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/infant-heart-monitor-market

Reasons to Purchase Infant Heart Monitor Market Report

The Infant Heart Monitor Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Infant Heart Monitor The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Infant Heart Monitor Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Infant Heart Monitor Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Infant Heart Monitor market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Infant Heart Monitor market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Infant Heart Monitor market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Infant Heart Monitor market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Infant Heart Monitor market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Infant Heart Monitor industry.

Managers in the Infant Heart Monitor sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Infant Heart Monitor market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Infant Heart Monitor products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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