MICROSOFT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Microsoft Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm Regarding Lead Plaintiff Role

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Microsoft (MSFT) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Microsoft common stock between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648

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NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Microsoft common stock between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 11, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Microsoft's Copilot family of products had experienced significant brand positioning, user experience, usage, data siloing, computational capacity, organizational, and interoperability problems; (2) Microsoft's flagship proprietary AI model ranked well below competitors on a number of benchmark tests; (3) Microsoft needed to increase by billions of dollars its capital expenditures and divert graphics processing unit ("GPU") and central processing unit ("CPU") capacity away from fulfilling demand for its profitable Azure services in order to improve the competitive positioning of its critical Copilot family of products and increase its AI-related research and development ("R&D"); and (4) as a result, Microsoft had failed to convert a significant percentage of its commercial Microsoft 365 users to paid Copilot subscriptions and Microsoft's Copilot offerings had lost market share to rival products, a trend that was increasing. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Microsoft shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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