AMERANT INVESTMENTS APPOINTS RICARDO SUCRE TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Coral Gables, FL, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of Amerant Bank, announced today that Ricardo Sucre has joined the firm as Head of International Wealth Management Business Development, reinforcing the firm’s continued investment in expanding its international wealth management platform.



With more than 20 years of experience serving international wealth clients at leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Sucre will focus on growing Amerant’s international wealth business by deepening client relationships and recruiting experienced financial advisors seeking a more integrated platform to serve their clients.



Amerant has a long-standing commitment to the international market and offers advisors and clients a differentiated model that combines comprehensive wealth management with the strength of Amerant Bank. Through a single relationship, clients can access brokerage and advisory services, cash management, lending solutions - including securities-based lending - and international banking capabilities designed to address the complex needs of international individuals, families, and business owners.



“Our continued investment in international wealth management reflects our confidence in this market and in the value of an integrated client experience,” said Sergio Guerrero, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management, Amerant Investments. “Ricardo’s leadership strengthens our ability to attract exceptional advisors while expanding the solutions we deliver to clients. Advisors joining Amerant benefit from a collaborative culture, a holistic wealth and banking platform, and the opportunity to grow through the natural referral ecosystem created by our international banking franchise.”



Prior to joining Amerant, Sucre served at Bolton Global Capital and previously spent more than two decades advising international clients at premier global wealth management firms. His extensive experience and deep understanding of cross-border relationships make him well positioned to support Amerant’s continued growth.



As Amerant Investments continues to expand, the firm remains focused on attracting experienced advisors who value a relationship-driven culture, integrated capabilities, and the ability to deliver comprehensive financial solutions through one connected platform.





About Amerant Investments

Amerant Investments, Inc., a subsidiary of Amerant Bank, is a full-service broker-dealer and investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a Member FINRA/SIPC. Amerant Investments offers personalized wealth management, investment advisory, and brokerage services. Backed by Amerant Bank, the firm delivers an integrated platform that combines investment expertise with banking and lending solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals. Investment products and services are offered through Amerant Investments, Inc. Investment Products: Not FDIC Insured | Not Bank Guaranteed | May Lose Value

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