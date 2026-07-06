United States Mint Releases Best of the Mint 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will release the Best of the Mint 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set —the second of five numismatic gold coin and companion silver medal sets celebrating the Mint’s special journey through history—on July 10, 2026, at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one set per household until Monday, July 13 at noon.

In honor of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the Mint curated a list of 21 historic coins spanning our Nation’s history, from the Mint’s founding in 1792 to the 21st century. Following public input and expert recommendations, five Best of the Mint coins were selected for this special series: the 1916 Mercury Dime, the 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar, the 1916 Walking Liberty Half Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief $20 Gold Coin.

The Best of the Mint 1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar Gold Coin and Silver Medal Set features a 24-karat one-quarter ounce fine gold coin and a one-ounce medal of 99.9% silver. Pricing for this product is in accordance with the United States Mint pricing range table for gold coins.

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this set or view other Semiquincentennial Numismatic products.

1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar 24k Gold Coin

The coin’s obverse (heads) depicts Liberty turning her head to look over the shield on her left arm while holding an olive branch in her right hand. She stands in an opening in a wall bearing 13 stars. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRVST,” and “1916.” To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, the coin features a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The coin's reverse (tails) shows an eagle in flight flanked by 13 stars. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLVRIBVS VNVM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

1916 Standing Liberty Quarter Dollar – Inspired Silver Medal

Inspired by the historical coin, this companion silver medal’s obverse features a windswept Liberty holding a shield as she turns to offer the olive branches in her hand to an eagle in the distance. On the shield, 50 rivets represent the States of the Union, and 13 stripes represent the original colonies that became the United States. The inscription is "LIBERTY." Its reverse design shows a close-up of the olive branches passed by Liberty, now held by the eagle, which is flanked by 13 stars. The inscription is "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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