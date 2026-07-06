WellSpan Health and Cancer Care Associates of York mark first day of integrated cancer care partnership

York, PA, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health and Cancer Care Associates of York (CCAY) today marked the official start of their integrated operating arrangement, bringing together two trusted organizations to deliver a more connected, patient-centered cancer care experience across York County and the broader region.

The arrangement brings CCAY’s medical oncology team into the WellSpan Cancer Institute, strengthening a coordinated approach that integrates medical oncology, infusion, radiation oncology, research and support services into one seamless program.

“This is an important milestone for our patients and our community,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “Together, we are building on a shared commitment to provide high-quality cancer care that is easier to navigate and designed around the needs of each individual we serve. By bringing our teams together, we are advancing a more connected system of care that supports better outcomes and a better experience for every patient.”

As of today, CCAY’s clinical operations are integrated into WellSpan’s oncology program, allowing expanded access to coordinated services, clinical trials and advanced cancer treatments. The arrangement also enables a unified electronic health record, creating a single, comprehensive view of each patient’s care and improving communication across the care team.

“This arrangement reflects a shared vision to elevate cancer care in our community,” said Dr. Kevin L. Lewis, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan Health. “Together we are strengthening our ability to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place, all while maintaining the relationships that matter most to our patients.”

“Today marks an important step forward for our patients and our team,” said Dr. Daniel Efiom Ekaha, oncologist and president, Cancer Care Associates of York. “Joining WellSpan allows us to expand access to advanced treatments, research and coordinated services, while continuing to serve our community with the same focus and dedication our patients know and trust.”

Today’s milestone builds on months of planning and collaboration focused on ensuring a smooth transition for patients and team members. CCAY physicians and advanced practice professionals will continue delivering care within WellSpan-operated clinical settings, working alongside WellSpan care teams as part of one integrated oncology program.

Patients will continue to receive care from the same experienced oncology team, now supported by the expanded capabilities of the WellSpan Cancer Institute — a regional network that offers advanced services such as precision medicine, robotic-assisted surgery and access to hundreds of clinical trials.

To learn more about WellSpan’s Cancer Institute, visit www.WellSpan.org/Cancer.

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