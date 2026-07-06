21shares Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Share Split for 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF (TXXS)

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the Board of Trustees of Listed Funds Trust has approved a 1-for-10 reverse share split for the 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF (Ticker: TXXS).

The reverse split has taken effect as of July 6, 2026, and shares have begun trading on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP identifier.

Fund name Ticker Old CUSIP New CUSIP Reverse split ratio 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF TXXS 53656G167 53656H587 1:10

Every ten (10) existing shares of the Fund have been automatically exchanged for one (1) new share. This adjustment has decreased the total number of outstanding shares by approximately 90%, while the per-share net asset value (NAV) and opening market price have increased by a factor of approximately ten (10).

Impact on shareholders

The reverse share split is a purely structural modification. A shareholder's total investment value is entirely unaffected by this adjustment. For illustration, a position of 1,000 shares valued at $10.00 per share before the split automatically converts into 100 shares valued at $100.00 per share immediately after the effective date, maintaining a total portfolio value of $10,000.00.

The Trust’s transfer agent handles the processing directly with the Depository Trust Company (DTC). Investor brokerage accounts and bank portfolios holding TXXS have updated automatically on or shortly after July 6, 2026. Shareholders with specific questions regarding account displays should contact their financial intermediary directly.

For more information on the 21shares product suite, please visit www.21shares.com.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact



Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Shares.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before Investing. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Important Disclosures and Risks

Crypto assets, such as SUI, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. Investments linked to SUI can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and the Funds may experience sudden and large losses. The markets for SUI and SUI-related investments may become illiquid. These markets may fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. An investor should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment suddenly and without warning. A number of factors affect the price and market for SUI such as new technology and supply and demand for SUI.

SUI and SUI-related investments are relatively new investments. The performance of SUI-related investments, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of SUI.

The use of leverage increases the risk of loss and volatility, and the Fund may not be suitable for all investors. It is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the effects of daily compounding and are able to actively monitor and manage their investments. Investors could lose the entire value of their investment within a single trading day. Leverage may amplify both gains and losses.

The Fund’s goal is not to achieve its stated objective over periods longer than a single day. Compounded daily rebalancing can lead to returns that differ from twice the price performance of SUI for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of SUI is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of SUI due to daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of SUI, compounding of each day’s return, and other factors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its stated objective.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund. Investing in commodity interests subjects the Fund to the risks of its related industry.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a single position or issuer than a diversified fund.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind. The Fund is deemed a commodity pool and is therefore subject to regulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, Crypto Asset Tax Risk and SUI Risk. For a complete description of the Fund’s principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

Shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund. Brokerage commissions and Fund expenses will reduce returns.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the 21Shares 2X SUI ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC serves as the investment adviser and 21Shares US LLC serves as the Subadviser to the 21Shares 2X SUI ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC or 21Shares US, LLC.

Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA’s BrokerCheck TUCRM-5031786-12/25